Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 21

We have six games on this Tuesday. Time to rampage up the leaderboards in the way of Michael Bay. I just wish that this slate had Dray. That puts a damper on my day. Like the current state of the Los Angeles skies, nothing but grey. Do your research so that you do not become the prey. If you enter multiple lineups, do not just spray and pray. Tiptoe through the maze of information like a member of the Bolshoi Ballet. Knowledge shall not lead you astray. Hopefully, navigating the minefields will be nothing but child’s play. I know this is cliche but hard work will lead you down the right highway. So good luck and may you experience victory like the Americans at the Battle of Midway.

ATL, SA and WAS are playing the first game of a back-to-back. SAC is the only team that played on Monday. Dejounte Murray ($7,900) and Jarrett Allen ($6,200) are the notable players who are questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the BOS/SAC (239.5) and OKC/LAC (238.5) games with the highest totals on the slate. The CLE/BKN (218.5) has the lowest total. There are two double-digit favorites - Hawks by 14 points over the Pistons and Pelicans by 13 points over the Spurs. WAS/ORL game has the tightest spread at 1.0 point in favor of the Wizards. ORL, BKN and SAC are home dogs.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers ($9,800) – Shai is so good at basketball that he makes my day. He is one of the most well-rounded players in fantasy and, on this slate, he has the highest floor/ceiling projection at the guard position, averaging the most fantasy points per minute at 1.4. Shai has exceeded points expectations 60% of the time and has scored fewer than 40 DKFP just six times this season. He’s gone over 50 DKFP 30 times with nine of those over 60 and a high of 73.5. In two prior games against the Clippers this season, Shai has gone for 44.75 and 63.25 DKFP. He will play 35 to 40 minutes a night while garnering a usage rate in the 35% range.

Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards ($7,000) – The former number one overall pick has had a tumultuous career, but he looks comfortable now and has been thriving with the Magic. Over the last three games, he’s gone for over 50 DKFP in two of them. He’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in six straight. The usage rate has been in the 21% to 27% range and he’s playing around 34 minutes per contest. He may not be as productive as Shai (few are), but Fultz does contribute a little something in every category. He has been averaging 1.1 fantasy points per minute over the past month. The price is palatable and there’s 50-DKFP upside.

Other Options - Jaylen Brown ($9,000), Trae Young ($9,600), Paul George ($9,300), Bradley Beal ($8,400)

Value

Rodney McGruder, Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks ($5,700) – Due to injuries, especially to Bojan Bogdanovic, McGruder entered the starting rotation around seven games ago. It took him a few games to get acclimated but, over the last four games, he’s put up 35.25, 45.5, 25.5 and 30.75 DKFP. He’s played 37, 34 and 39 minutes over the three most recent contests and the usage rate has been 19%, not great but not terrible. He’s scored double figures in five straight and has contributed some rebounds and steals.

Other Options - Malik Monk ($5,200), Malaki Branham ($5,100), Caris LeVert ($5,500), Cory Joseph ($4,800)

Forward

Studs

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings ($10,500) – Tatum put up 30.25 DKFP in his most recent game. The sky is falling! The sky is falling! He has scored fewer than 40 DKFP nine times this season, so it’s within the range of outcomes. That said, he does average 1.41 fantasy points per minute and around 37 minutes per game. You do the math. Prior to the 30.25 DKFP game, Tatum went for over 60 DKFP in six of 12 games. This game has the highest total on the slate, the Kings have been playing at the 9th-fastest pace over the last 10 games and they have been 27th in defensive rating.

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans ($7,400) – I thought the shadow of Wembenyama would be too dark and ominous for the Spurs to play their regulars. Well, there have been some shenanigans for sure, but Pop has played his guys more or less. Over the last four games, Johnson has averaged around 35 minutes per contest and garnered a usage rate with two games at 24% and the other two at 33%. He’s scored over 20 points in four straight, translating to 54.5, 34.75, 40.5 and 46 DKFP. Devin Vassell is out for this one, so Johnson should garner as much usage as he can handle.

Editor’s Note: Spurs SF Keldon Johnson (neck) has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans.

Other Options - Paolo Banchero ($7,200), Brandon Ingram ($8,600), Kawhi Leonard ($9,500)

Value

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons ($3,400) – It’s been a roller coaster of a season for Griffin. He didn’t get much run early on but then entered the rotation and showed why the Hawks drafted him with the 16th overall pick. Then the team got healthy and a new coach was brought in, and he became an afterthought. Well, he’s baaaaack due to Jalen Johnson’s injury. Over the last two games, he’s played 20 and 21 minutes, putting up 28.25 and 18.25 DKFP. The usage rate has been 21 and 24% and he’s hoisted 10 and 11 shots. He’s shooting 38% from downtown this season and can get scorching hot. The price is worth the potential upside, although one-dimensional players can have lower floors.

Other Options - Trey Lyles ($4,000), Al Horford ($5,600), John Collins ($5,400)

Center

Studs

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs ($6,600) – The main issue for Valanciunas is the playing time. For much of his career, coaches have capped him at 28 minutes. He can get played off the court if teams go small and Willie Green has himself utilized small-ball lineups this season. Over the last two games, though, he received 33 and 34 minutes against Houston. Valanciunas put up 45.5 and 52.75 DKFP. When he plays, he produces. Therein lies the risk. We just don’t know how many minutes he will get. If he gets 30 minutes in this one, though, he will feast on the Spurs’ frontcourt.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics ($10,400) – Sabonis leads the league in double-doubles and is second in triple-doubles this season. Over the last eight games, Sabonis has been on quite the heater, triple-doubling in four of those contests, just missing two others and going for 24 points and 21 rebounds in another. He’s put up over 50 DKFP in six of the last eight with four over 60 and a high of 71.25. The Celtics have been 5th in defensive rating over the last 10 games and will get Robert Williams ($4,800) back for this one, but this should be more of an up-and-down affair and Sabonis’ well-rounded game should still produce those fantasy goodies.

Other Options - Nic Claxton ($6,800), James Wiseman ($6,400), Wendell Carter Jr. ($6,900)

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons ($5,000) – Over the last month, Okongwu has averaged 1.14 fantasy points per minute. He’s exceeded points expectations 80% of the time this season. He’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in each of the last six contests with two over 30, despite playing fewer than 25 minutes in all. There is upside for a few more minutes in this one as the Hawks are favored by 14 points. If things break right, a 40-DKFP burger is well within the range of outcomes.

Other Options - Clint Capela ($5,800), Ivica Zubac ($5,900), Sandro Mamukelashvili ($4,200), Robert Covington ($3,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.