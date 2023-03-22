Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 22

I won’t sugarcoat it: This slate is an absolute mess. Everyone and their mother is questionable. Heck, I might even be questionable. On top of that, there’s three teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back, and one of those three is the Spurs. So, you know, it’s going to get worse.

Strap in. Hunker down. Let’s talk values.

The last few weeks have been a nightmare for the Blazers, and things don’t look much better heading into this evening’s contest with the Jazz. Portland has already ruled out both Jerami Grant (quad) and Anfernee Simons (foot), as it tries to avoid its seventh consecutive loss. Still, while real-life basketball is bleak in Oregon, the absence of Grant and Simons does open up a lot of opportunity in DFS. I’d anticipate slight bumps in usage and role for Cam Reddish ($4,500) and Matisse Thybulle ($3,900), but the best combination of price tag and upside might just be Sharpe. The rookie has been consistently logging over 20 minutes per game since the All-Star break, all while shooting 40.0% from three-point range in March. In what should be an uptempo environment — Utah has the fastest pace among all Western Conference teams over its past 10 matchups — Sharpe has some real appeal.

One of the most important decisions you can make in daily fantasy is when to bail on a replacement starter. This tends to happen at the center position most often, as big men rack up DKFP at the most efficient rate. Biyombo on tonight’s slate is a great litmus test for exactly this. The veteran is a limited offensive threat with a microscopic usage rate, yet when he got the spot start for an injured Deandre Ayton (hip) in Sunday’s loss to the Thunder, it only took Biyombo 20.1 minutes of work to easily hit 6x value at his bare minimum price tag. He should get another opportunity to start on Wednesday, but is such a low-ceiling asset worth the risk now that he’s $700 more expensive? I’d lean yes. At times, the Suns were able to play without a true center against a small Oklahoma City frontcourt; however, they’ll need Biyombo’s size with Anthony Davis ($10,400) on the other side this evening. Biyombo’s averaging 0.92 DKFP per minute in 2022-23. If he sees anywhere close to 25 minutes, he remains a steal with a salary less than $4K.

Since the trade deadline, the Raptors have been a difficult team to extract value from. Essentially, with everyone healthy and Jakob Poeltl ($6,900) logging huge minutes at the five spot, there was simply no surprises. Just a five-man starting unit and Gary Trent Jr. ($5,200; elbow) off the bench getting a majority of the available run. However, with Trent and Scottie Barnes ($6,500; wrist) both questionable heading into Wednesday evening, we might finally have an opportunity to jump on. If either sits — but particularly Barnes — Boucher should get first crack at earning some of his lost role back. Remember, at one point in 2022-23, Boucher’s salary was consistently above $5K. The reason for that is very basic: Boucher is an efficiency monster when it comes to fantasy. Even in a relatively underwhelming campaign, the Montreal native still enters tonight’s tilt producing 1.02 DKFP per minute. Boucher is dripping with upside at this price.

