Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Clippers vs. Thunder Showdown on March 23

There will be just four games in the NBA on Thursday, one of which will be the Los Angeles Clippers hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. This matchup will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider while building your lineups.

NBA Showdown $120K Fadeaway [$30K to 1st] (OKC vs LAC)

Captain’s Picks

Kawhi Leonard ($16,200 CP): The big news on the Clippers’ side of things is that Paul George (knee) is going to miss the remainder of the regular season. His absence creates a major void within the Clippers’ offense, especially since Norman Powell (shoulder) is also still out. Leonard should lead the team in usage rate moving forward, setting him up with the potential for a big performance against a Thunder team that has played at the second-fastest pace in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($15,600 CP): This one will require some monitoring. This is the first game of a back-to-back set for the Thunder. The last two back-to-back sets that the Thunder have had, Gilgeous-Alexander sat out one game of each. As long as he plays, he’s a top option for this important position after scoring 44.3 DKFP when these two teams played each other Tuesday.

UTIL Plays

Russell Westbrook ($8,800): The pace at which the Thunder have played is a big plus for Westbrook, who likes to push the tempo and attack the rim. He only took 10 shots over 26 minutes against them on Tuesday, but his all-around contributions still helped him score 33 DKFP. With added shots up for grabs with George out, Westbrook is a top option for a utility spot.

Jalen Williams ($7,600): Williams is one of the main reasons why the Thunder have a bright future. He has looked excellent during his rookie campaign, and his role has expanded as the season has moved along. With the Thunder making a push for a playoff spot, Williams has scored at least 37 DKFP in eight of the last 12 games. Regardless if Gilgeous-Alexander plays or not, Williams is primed to provide significant production.

Terance Mann ($4,400): Mann didn’t see much action Tuesday, logging 11 minutes before being ejected. He has taken a back seat at point guard since the Clippers brought in Westbrook, but the injury to George and the continued absence of Powell has likely opened up more playing time for Mann. With such a cheap salary, he’s a good way to help balance out your budget while also receiving increased upside.

Fades

Luguentz Dort ($6,400): Dort was cold from the field vs. the Clippers on Tuesday, shooting just 3-for-11 on his way to scoring seven points. He has upside in that department, but his inconsistent shooting is a problem. Over the last nine games, he has scored at least 18 points three times. However, he scored 10 or fewer points five times during that span. With him shooting 39.8% from the field for the season, he’s too risky at this salary.

THE OUTCOME

The Thunder pulled off the road upset vs. the Clippers on Tuesday, winning by one point. The Clippers won’t have George for this rematch, putting them in a tough spot. However, this game should depend on whether or not the Thunder decide to rest Gilgeous-Alexander. If he plays, they have a great chance to earn another win. If he sits in preparation for playing the Lakers on Friday, then the Clippers are in a better spot to bounce back with a victory.

Final Score: Clippers 108, Thunder 103

