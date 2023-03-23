DraftKings 2023 MLB Best Ball Hub

For the last three weeks, we’ve been pumping out MLB Best Ball content on DraftKings Nation, including positional rankings, sleepers and ADP trends. If you’ve missed anything and want to catch up or you’re simply looking for a cram session before your draft, everything you need is down below.

Best Ball is a completely different animal than other season-long fantasy leagues, particularly when it comes to baseball. Garion Thorne deep dives into the rules and quirks of the format and identifies types of players that might be most impacted on your draft board.

Zach Thompson ranks his top 30 starting pitcher in Best Ball for the 2023 season, with special interest in Corbin Burnes, Spencer Strider, Luis Castillo and Nick Lodolo. You can find the continuation of Zach’s pitcher rankings here.

Sandy Alcantara is an absolute workhorse, but does that matter as much in Best Ball? Garion Thorne sorts through some big name pitchers to find who is going too high and too low in drafts.

There’s no first base or shortstop in Best Ball — just infield. That can make evaluating and grouping players together very difficult. Thankfully, you don’t have to. Zach Thompson ranks his top 30 infielders for the 2023 season, highlighting Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adley Rutschman. See Zach’s full infield rankings here.

Garion Thorne identifies a pair of infielders going off the board too high and a pair going off the board too low in 2023. Is there a case to be made that Pete Alonso is the most valuable infield asset in this format?

With so many elite outfielders currently playing in the Majors, it’s difficult to just rank your top 30 — so we let Zach Thompson rank his top 60. You can see 31 through 60 here, but not before getting Zach’s take on Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Schwarber and Eloy Jimenez.

As Garion Thorne points out, Ronald Acuna Jr. didn’t really look like himself at the plate in 2022. How should that affect how you view him as an asset in Best Ball? Garion breaks down Acuna’s outlook along with the likes of Cedric Mullins and Yordan Alvarez.

Ceiling is incredibly important in Best Ball, but it can be hard to find upside late in drafts. Zach Thompson points out a couple intriguing assets with massive ADPs that you should keep an eye on, including Josh Jung and Josiah Gray.

There was actual, high-stakes baseball being played the past two weeks. How has the WBC impacted ADP in recent drafts? Garion Thorne dissects the changes in value that Randy Arozarena, Mike Trout and Yu Darvish have seen thanks to their performances in the World Baseball Classic.

