Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 24

The last two big nights we’ve had in the NBA have been absolute monsters. Not only have these 10-game slates been stuffed to the brim with back-to-backs and questionable tags, but it’s the caliber of player that popping up on these injury reports. Joel Embiid ($11,800; calf), James Harden ($9,500; Achilles), Kyrie Irving ($9,900; foot), Tyrese Haliburton ($9,400; knee), DeMar DeRozan ($8,600; quad) — that’s a full All-Star team.

It’s crazy out there. However, it’s all just opportunity for value. Let’s dive in.

Alright. Cards on the table. Who knew that Mykhailiuk was on the Hornets before last night? Be honest. The journeyman wing was asked to fill a huge role in Thursday’s defeat to the Pelicans, as Charlotte lost the services of Terry Rozier ($8,000; foot), Kelly Oubre Jr. ($6,800; shoulder) and Dennis Smith Jr. ($5,200; illness) throughout the evening. Remember, this is a team already playing without LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (thumb) and Cody Martin (knee). There’s not a lot left. Mykhailiuk finished with 15 points on 50.0% shooting (6-for-12) in 29.5 minutes of action. Overall, that performance was good for 22.0 DKFP. Mykhailiuk isn’t someone who’s going to contribute all that much in secondary statistical categories, but depending on the statues of Rozier, Oubre and Smith, he’s got a real chance to start on Friday at the bare minimum price tag. He’s very viable. Welcome to the NBA in late March.

With both Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) sidelined on Wednesday, Morris was a little underwhelming in his team’s emphatic loss to the Nuggets. In fact, with Denver leading by 21 points after three quarters, Morris only logged 24.7 minutes, finishing with eight points, five assists and 21.5 DKFP. Needless to say, tonight’s matchup is a quite a bit more enticing. The Spurs not only rank dead-last in the NBA in defensive rating (119.1), but they do so while also maintaining the league’s fourth-fastest pace. The result of that combination is that San Antonio is surrendering 122.2 opponent points per contest in 2022-23 — nearly four points more than any other squad. This season, Morris’ usage rate jumps from 15.3% to 19.9% when Beal and Kuzma are off the floor. In an expanded role, in a fantastic offensive environment, expect more production from the veteran guard.

After leaving Detroit’s win against Indiana back on March 13, Livers missed his team’s next four contests with a hip issue. However, entering play on Friday, Livers is listed as probable to return to action. That’s great news for the Pistons, as they have virtually no healthy bodies left on the wing. To wit, Detroit is currently without Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Rodney McGruder (foot), Alec Burks (foot) and Hamidou Diallo (ankle). That should leave plenty of opportunity for Livers, who had been hitting his stride prior to his own ailment. In his most recent four full contests, Livers has averaged 36.2 minutes and 27.3 DKFP per game. It would have been nice to get the forward at a bit of a price reduction considering he hasn’t played in a week, but this is the reality of scavenging tanking rosters — someone has to be priced above $4K.

