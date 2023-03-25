Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 25

Saturday night’s NBA DFS slate is on the smaller side this weekend. It’s still a good one and you’re going to need a lot of screens. Let’s dig into some research and make some picks, as we gear up for the five-game main slate that starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat, $8,300 — The Nets can’t win but they’re decent at covering the spread. They might lack killer instincts but they love padding stats and keeping games close. Saturday’s five-point spread is the most points they have received since playing the No. 1 seed Nuggets on Mar. 12. This will be a close contest, so someone has to produce for the Nets and it will likely be Dinwiddie. He’s scored over 38 DKFP in eight of the last 10 games with over 50 in four of those games.

Value

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, $4,600 — It’s that time again. Regular readers are familiar with KCP’s home splits. Denver’s mile-high altitude is unsettling for road teams. It’s not easy to run up and down the court. This slight edge turns KCP from a mediocre player to an above-average player. A streak of road games has driven KCP’s price down. This is a battle of the No. 1 seeds. Expect the home team to show up big in this one.

Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings, $5,500 — Several Jazz were out on Friday and they got blown out. The 10 seed is within reach but Utah seems determined to protect the health of their assets. The 2022 first-round pick has become a starter and a large part of this team after the All-Star break. On Wednesday and Friday, Agbaji drew the dreaded snowflake due to terrible shooting performances. He still has the minutes and usage. His shot will come back. Also, he has eligibility at guard and forward.

Forward

Studs

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets, $8,700 — The Heat are only 5-point favorites at home. The Nets are losing like nobody’s business but they keep games close. That’s good news for Jimmy Butler’s DFS prospects. He’ll likely play his normal 35 minutes on Saturday. Butler has scored over 44 DKFP in 10 of his last 11 games.

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, $6,200 — Milwaukee is on a road back-to-back and are playing in a tough environment — the thin air of Denver. This is also a part of three road games in four days. The Nuggets have the upper hand. In the last 12 games, Porter has three duds. In the other nine games, Porter is averaging 37 DKFP across 30 MPG for a return of 6.4x.

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, $10,100 — The Clippers’ playoff position is safe, so Paul George (out) does not have to rush back to the lineup. The Clippers’ home-court advantage in round one is on the line. Leonard will need to sail the Clips into the post season. He has scored over 50 DKFP in five of his last seven games and the Clippers have won six of those contests. On Thursday, he was spectacular from the field making 13-of-15.

Value

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets, $4,400 — On Friday, Connaughton started, played 29 minutes and his hot hand blew out the Jazz 144-116. He has started and played over 26 minutes in three of the last five games. It’s not likely that he nails six 3-pointers again, but if he plays another 29 minutes, then he’ll fire up another 10 threes.

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, $11,300 — The NBA MVP race has surprisingly become close over the last week. It’s unclear if Jokic cares more about another MVP trophy or winning games. Regardless of corporate media narratives, Jokic just keeps going to work and doing his thing. He’s scored over 64 DKFP in both of his last two games and in five of the last seven with highs of 77 and 88 DKFP.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns, $11,500 — This is a back-to-back and Embiid carried a Q tag up until game time on Friday before eventually playing. He erupted for 74.25 DKFP with a 43.8% usage rate in 38 minutes of action. That’s great for his MVP campaign but the 112-120 loss to the Warriors isn’t. That loss also hurts the Sixers’ run for a top seed in the East. Embiid and Philly cannot afford to drop another game on the road. Expect the MVP candidate to suit up and do everything again.

Value

Bismack Biyombo, Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $4,300 — Friday was Jock Landale’s ($4,100) night. He received the bulk of the minutes and scored 29 DKFP. In the previous two contests, Biyombo played 20 and 26 minutes and scored 20.5 and 24 DKFP. On the second night of the back-to-back, the minutes very well could revert to Biyombo. On Friday, Biyombo scored a disappointing 15.75 DKFP. He only played 17 minutes and was unable to pull down his usual allotment of boards. More minutes on Saturday should mean more boards.

Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, $3,500 — The Nets have lost nine in a row. They have won one game in their last 10. That just happens to be the one game that Sharpe started and played 28 minutes. In two of the last four, Sharpe played 20 and 30 minutes. He scored 42.75 and 24 DKFP in those contests. It all depends on the minutes.

