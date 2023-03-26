Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 26

Sundays are NBA days now. There are day games, but the night slates and sweats remain supreme. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. We can get ahead by digging into the seven-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, $9,600 — The Warriors do not want to drop into the play-in tournament. Also, they’re just a half of a game back from obtaining the fourth seed. Home-court in the first round is a must for a team with a 9-29 road record. The Warriors are at home tonight. They must bank these games. The Timberwolves have several stars on the IR. This is a winnable must-win. Expect Curry to throw on his cape come Sunday night.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs, $9,100 — Jayson Tatum is questionable. If both of Boston’s beasts ball, then they could limit each other’s fantasy totals. Normally, they can coexist but this is not a normal matchup. The Spurs are weak defensively and play up-tempo basketball, but it might be too good of a mtachup. The Celtics were in a similar spot at home on Friday, and they beat the Pacers by 25. Brown scored 41.25 DKFP but a statistical explosion wasn’t necessary.

Value

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, $5,900 — Portland threw in the towel. They shut their starters down for the rest of the season. The No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft is going to get his chance to shine. He’s started the last two games, played 38 and 40 minutes, and he scored 49 and 35 DKFP. This is the last day he’ll be under $6,000. Soon, he’ll be in the $8,000 range.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets, $5,300 — Donovan Mitchell ($8,500) could run wild in this soft matchup at home. The Cavs need to gear up for the playoffs and this is a great tune-up spot. However, it could be a little early to fire the engine up. If that’s the case, then this is a great game to turn the work load over to the second unit on a Sunday night. LeVert was a let down on Friday but he did score around a fantasy point per minute. In the 11 games prior, he averaged 29.5 DKFP across 29.8 MPG for a nightly value return of 6.6x.

Forward

Studs

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs, $10,600 — Most DFS players would rather Tatum get ruled out on Sunday. If he plays, then the first question is what will the Celtics do with Tatum in a blowout? Tatum played 32 minutes and carried a 42.4% usage rate in their blowout win on Friday. He’s scored over 48 DKFP in three of the last four games, but there is insecurity about his floor.

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, $9,300 — Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma are out. The Wizards’ lineup consists of Porzingis and role players. The play-in tournament is within reach. Porzingis can lead the Wizards to the post season if he wants it. Judging by his last five games, he wants it.

Value

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers, $5,400 — Legendary fantasy basketball analyst and nickname guru, Josh Lloyd, has perfectly encapsulated Tari Eason with a nickname. Formerly, “Tari Preseason,” due to exceptional summer league play, has been re-dubbed “Tari Tank Season.” As the Rockets fail to launch, Eason has been given the command to blast off in meaningless games — 31, 27 and 29 minutes in the last three games. In two of those games, he scored 46.5 and 32.5 DKFP. In the other, he exploded on the launch pad — 17.5 DKFP. It is Tari Eason, after all.

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs, $4,100 — This is a place-sitter play. At the moment of writing, the final injury report is not out. Value could emerge. Williams has a safe floor of 21 DKFP in this matchup. He could flash upside if Tatum is out or the Celtics throttle the Spurs and the second unit gets extended action.

Center

Studs

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks, $8,100 — Friday was Jackson’s first down night in weeks. That happens when your team beats the Rockets by 37 points and you’re limited to 26 minutes. That being said, he scored 36.75 DKFP in 26 minutes. Prior to the blowout, Triple J scored over 43 DKFP in four of five with a high of 58.5 and a low of 37 DKFP.

Value

Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,000 — C Trendon Watford ($6,400) has been a dependable value pick for weeks. This dependability has spiked his salary. Eubanks is still cheap and is in position to capitalize on the Portland shutdown. He started and played 25 minutes on Friday, and he scored 28 DKFP. PF/C Jabari Walker ($3,300) is worth a look on Sunday. He scored 21 DKFP in 23 minutes with the second unit on Friday.

Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic, $3,600 — This is a repeat value pick from Saturday. The pick worked yesterday but for the wrong reason. The logic was that Sharpe hits when he gets minutes. He didn’t get minutes but he hit — 26 DKFP in 14 minutes. That’s good for Sunday. This is the second night of the Nets’ Florida back-to-back. He’s returned 8x value or greater in three of the last five games and he only averaged 21 MPG in those contests. He should get 21 minutes vs. the Magic.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.