Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for March 27

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow, along with Mike Mutnansky and DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya, join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for today’s NBA slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Julian’s Picks:

Center

Nikola Jokic ($11,400)

Forward

Anthony Edwards ($8,800)

Guard

CJ McCollum ($8,200)

Value Play

Shaedon Sharpe ($6,200)

Chinmay’s Picks:

Editor’s note: Bucks PG Jrue Holiday (personal) has been ruled out tonight vs. the Pistons.

Center

Jonas Valanciunas ($7,900)

Forward

Brandon Ingram ($8,900)

Value Play

Davion Mitchell ($4,500—if De’Aaron Fox is out)

Mike’s Picks:

Editor’s note: Mavericks PG Luka Doncic had his 16th technical foul rescinded and will not be suspended for tonight’s game vs. the Pacers.

Editor’s note: 76ers C Joel Embiid (calf) has been ruled out tonight vs. the Nuggets.

Forward

Brandon Ingram ($8,900)

Guard

Kyrie Irving ($9,800)

Value Play

Nassir Little ($3,800)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.