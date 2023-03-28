Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Warriors vs. Pelicans Showdown on March 28

There will be six games in the NBA on Tuesday, one of which carries playoff implications when the Golden State Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans. That will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to target for your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (NOP vs GSW)

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($15,900 CP): If the Warriors win this game, they will jump up to the sixth seed in the Western Conference. If they lose, they will fall to the eighth seed behind the Pelicans. It’s an important matchup, and the Warriors will be at home, so look for Curry to come out firing. It’s not like his 41.4 percent shooting from behind the arc on the road is bad, but he has been even better at home, hitting his three-pointer attempts at a rate of 44.0 percent.

Brandon Ingram ($14,700 CP): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Pelicans, but Ingram only played a modest 31 minutes in their blowout win over the Trail Blazers on Monday. He scored 34 points in that matchup, shooting 12-for-19 from the field. He has been red-hot as the Pelicans push to get into the playoffs, scoring at least 41 DKFP in each of his last seven games. His floor is as high as any player in this game.

UTIL Plays

CJ McCollum ($9,000): The Pelicans didn’t have to push McCollum at all Monday, limiting him to just 25 minutes. Still, he scored 39.3 DKFP. He hasn’t scored fewer than 30 DKFP in a game in more than three weeks, and he has scored at least 42.5 DKFP in seven of his last 13 games. That included when he scored exactly 42.5 DKFP in a matchup against the Warriors.

Kevon Looney ($6,200): The Pelicans have plenty of size up front with Jonas Valanciunas ($8,800) manning the center position. They have turned to him more of late, allowing him to log at least 28 minutes in each of the last six games. During that span, he averaged 18.2 points and 16.2 rebounds. As the Warriors try to slow him down, Looney has the potential to log added minutes.

Gary Payton II ($3,400): Payton made his return from injury Sunday, marking his first game with the Warriors since he was acquired from the Trail Blazers. He was an important member of their championship team last season, so the Warriors hope that having him back for the playoffs will provide a significant boost. He only logged 15 minutes against the Timberwolves, but still scored 15.5 DKFP. At this cheap salary, he could be worth the risk in tournament play with the potential that he plays a few more minutes.

Fades

Draymond Green ($7,400): Green only has a 13.2 usage rate, so his fantasy value comes mostly from his ability to contribute with rebounds and assists. Rebounds might be difficult for him to come by in this matchup with the Pelicans allowing the sixth-fewest boards per game in the league. Given that his salary doesn’t come at much of a discount, Green could struggle to provide value.

THE OUTCOME

This will be a tall order for the Pelicans. Playing the second night of a back-to-back set is never ideal. On top of that, the Warriors are 30-8 at home. The Pelicans are 24-13 in New Orleans, but they are just 14-24 on the road. The stakes for this game might help the Pelicans play with enough energy to keep things close, but expect the Warriors to ultimately emerge with the victory.

Final Score: Warriors 117, Pelicans 110

