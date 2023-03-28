Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 28

We have six games on this Tuesday. That’s more than enough to have fun and play. So, no need to run away. If you’re truly bored by the size of this slate, go to DK Sportsbook and add a robust parlay. If you hit, you’re going to get paid. What I’m here to do is traverse the landscape and survey, illuminating the players who could wind up in the trophy case to display, shining brightly under a light ray. But I’m just a messenger here to convey, information that could sway, hopefully, none that lead you astray. Unfortunately, I am not backed by the government like Fannie and Sallie Mae, but I will do my best to help you slay and create beautiful lineups like a Monet. May the stroke be as pure and as hot as Trey.

MEM and MIA are playing the first game of a back-to-back. NOP played on Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,000), Jarrett Allen ($6,800) and Kelly Oubre Jr. ($6,800) are the notable players on the injury report. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the CLE/ATL game with the highest total at 236. The MIA/TOR game has the lowest total at 220. There are two double-digit favorites - BOS -11.5 over WAS and OKC -10 over CHA. WAS and ATL are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($9,100) – Young is the alpha for a Hawks team that plays much better at home than on the road. While the usage rate is usually in the 28% to 30% range, it has spiked up to 40% on more than one occasion. The main issue with Trae is the shooting efficiency, but he dishes out so many dimes and goes to the free-throw line so often that the floor is relatively high. Trae is seventh in the NBA with 8.6 freebies a game. When he gets hot, and Trae can get scorching hot, 60-DKFP burgers are on the menu. This game has the highest total on the slate with the spread as a pick ‘em, so it should be a competitive affair with plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy goodies. In two prior meetings with Cleveland, Trae has produced 54.25 and 43.5 DKFP.

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks ($8,600) – Recently, the DKFP production hasn’t been robust for Mitchell, as he’s scored in the 30-DKFP range in four of the last six games. The upside is massive, though, as he does have a 10.25 DKFP game on the resume this season and has exceeded 60 DKFP five other times this season. As mentioned in the Trae section, this game has the highest total on the slate with a pick ‘em spread. Mitchell often garners a usage rate in the mid-30% range, so a ceiling outcome is well within the range of outcomes tonight.

Other Options - Desmond Bane ($7,300), Derrick White ($6,700), Dennis Smith Jr. ($7,000), CJ McCollum ($7,900), Markelle Fultz ($6,900), Josh Giddey ($8,200), Cole Anthony ($6,100)

Value

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic ($5,300) – Ja Morant is doubtful for tonight, so you know what to do. In 20 starts this season, Jones has averaged 32.7 minutes, 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8 assists and 1.7 steals. Over that span, he’s exceeded 40 DKFP eight times with a high of 60.75 DKFP.

Other Options - Jordan Poole ($5,900), Isaiah Joe ($4,400)

Forward

Studs

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic ($8,300) – JJJ can dominate at both ends of the court and he’s certainly been a more consistent fantasy player recently. Over the last seven games, he’s gone for at least 35 DKFP in all with two of those over 50 DKFP. Ja Morant is doubtful for tonight. With Morant off the court this season, JJJ has seen a 5.1% usage rate bump to 29.5%.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors ($8,800) – Since returning from a 28-game absence, Ingram has played 23 games. The DKFP production was predictably all over the map early on, but he’s been a beacon of consistency lately. Over the last seven games, he’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in all with a 59 and 65.75 DKFP game on the ledger. The usage rate has been in the 35% range and he has had one triple-double during that span. This game has a healthy 234 total with the Warriors favored by 8.5 points, so his offensive prowess will be much needed.

Other Options - Draymond Green ($6,200), Jalen Williams ($6,700), Paolo Banchero ($7,200), PJ Washington ($7,800), Franz Wagner ($6,400), Deni Avdija ($6,500)

Value

Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic ($4,500) – Kennard doesn’t start of play more than 24 minutes a game, but he has become an integral part of the rotation. While he’s an excellent spot-up shooter, he is also able to navigate pick-and-roll action and direct the offense when needed. The usage rate has been 20% over the last two games and, over the last eight games, he’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in seven of them with a high of 41.5 DKFP. He scored 30 points on 10-of-11 from downtown in that 41.5 DKFP game, so that’s an outlier that shouldn’t be expected to be replicated. But Kennard landing somewhere in the mid-20 DKFP range is well within the range of outcomes.

Other Options - Al Horford ($5,500), Bryce McGowens ($3,700)

Center

Studs

Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($6,000) – I really sold Capela shortcoming into this season, as I thought the Hawks were ready to move Okongwu into a more prominent role. Well, Capela has remained and, while the playing time and production have been erratic, over the last two games, Capela has been thriving and it seems Quin Snyder has gotten more comfortable with Capela, giving him 30 and 29 minutes of run. Those translated into 50.5 and 43.75 DKFP. With the Cavaliers a big team in the front court, Capela should see close to 30 minutes again in this one.

PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder ($7,800) – Washington has always intrigued me due to his size, skill and athleticism. At 6-foot-7, he has a 7-foot-3 wingspan, which has allowed him to play 3 through 5. He can make it rain from downtown and contribute in every category. The shooting efficiency is often a concern, though. The price isn’t cheap. In fact, it’s a season-high by a wide margin but the usage rate and playing time have warranted the increase. With the Hornets sitting some of their main players recently, Washington has seen a 31%, 38% and 31% usage rate over the last three games, translating to 22, 22 and 20 shot attempts. He’s put up 48.5, 46 and 25 DKFP over that span.

Other Options - Jakob Poeltl ($7,000), Evan Mobley ($8,100), Bam Adebayo ($7,500)

Value

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,700) – With Mark Williams out due to injury, Richards started seven games. He went over 25 DKFP in five of those contests with two over 40 DKFP. On Sunday, he was DNP. Shrug. Going forward, Steve Clifford said that he is going to rotate the three centers, so Williams is sitting on Tuesday with Richards getting the start. He averaged 25.9 minutes, 9.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 blocks during the prior seven-game streak of starts.

Other Options - Moritz Wagner ($3,500)

