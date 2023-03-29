Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for March 29

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow and RotoWire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for today’s NBA slate.

Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Julian’s Picks:

Shaedon Sharpe ($6,700)

Andrew Nembhard ($5,900)

Marvin Bagley III ($6,800)

Nick’s Picks:

Domantas Sabonis ($10,500)

De’Aaron Fox ($8,200)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,100—if he plays)

Mikal Bridges ($7,600)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.