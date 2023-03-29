2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Valero Texas Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Valero Texas Open DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

Texas Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

Texas Open DraftKings — DraftKings Picks | Final Bets/Weather | Own Projections

2023 Valero Texas Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Opportunities Gained

Driving Distance Gained

Par 5s Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Valero Texas Open: DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 30

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Valero Texas Open: Course

Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

Yardage: 7,494

Par: 72

Greens: Champion Bermuda overseeded with Poa Trivialis and velvet Bentgrass

2023 Valero Texas Open: Past Winners

2022: JJ Spaun -13

2021: Jordan Spieth -18

2019: Corey Conners -20

2018: Andrew Landry -17

2017: Kevin Chappell -12

2016: Charley Hoffman -12

2015: Jimmy Walker -11

2023 Valero Texas Open: DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Corey Conners $10,100

High-End Value

Si Woo Kim $9,700

Ryan Fox $9,000

Second-Level Values

Christiaan Bezuidenhout $8,600

Matt Wallace $8,500

Cam Davis $8,300

Mid-Level Values

Aaron Rai $7,900

Alex Smalley $7,600

Patton Kizzire $7,500

Garrick Higgo $7,300

Scrub Values

Akshay Bhatia $7,000

MJ Daffue $7,000

Austin Smotherman $6,900

Pierceson Coody $6,900

