2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Valero Texas Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Valero Texas Open DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
2023 Valero Texas Open: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Ball Striking
- Opportunities Gained
- Driving Distance Gained
- Par 5s Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 Valero Texas Open: DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 30
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 Valero Texas Open: Course
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Yardage: 7,494
- Par: 72
- Greens: Champion Bermuda overseeded with Poa Trivialis and velvet Bentgrass
2023 Valero Texas Open: Past Winners
- 2022: JJ Spaun -13
- 2021: Jordan Spieth -18
- 2019: Corey Conners -20
- 2018: Andrew Landry -17
- 2017: Kevin Chappell -12
- 2016: Charley Hoffman -12
- 2015: Jimmy Walker -11
2023 Valero Texas Open: DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Corey Conners $10,100
High-End Value
Si Woo Kim $9,700
Ryan Fox $9,000
Second-Level Values
Christiaan Bezuidenhout $8,600
Matt Wallace $8,500
Cam Davis $8,300
Mid-Level Values
Aaron Rai $7,900
Alex Smalley $7,600
Patton Kizzire $7,500
Garrick Higgo $7,300
Scrub Values
Akshay Bhatia $7,000
MJ Daffue $7,000
Austin Smotherman $6,900
Pierceson Coody $6,900
