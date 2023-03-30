Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 30

We had 10 games yesterday and there will be a whopping 13 games tomorrow. Only two games today? Too much bread and not enough beef! That causes so much grief. I’m in disbelief! Who sanctioned this? Bring me the name of this scheduling chief. Well, I guess this piece will be very brief, so that’s a relief. Every leaf shall be turned over. There will be no issues constructing motifs. But that’s not enough. Let’s unearth the goods like a thief, leading to painting a picture more beautiful than a Georgia O’Keeffe.

BOS and DEN are playing the first game of a back-to-back. MIL played on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic ($11,600) is the notable player on the injury report. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the BOS/MIL game with a 236.5 total and the Bucks are favored by 2.0 points at home. The NOP/DEN has a 226.5 total with the Nuggets favored by 6 points at home.

Guard

Studs

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks ($8,600) – Brown is coming off a 27.75 DKFP game, but that’s because he only played 27 minutes as the Celtics got blown out by Washington. The usage rate was a robust 37.6% while he was on the floor, so everything gonna be alright. Prior to that game, Brown had gone for at least 40 DKFP in eight straight with a high of 63.75 DKFP. The last time Brown faced the Bucks back in December, he put up 43.75 DKFP. This game has a tight spread, a healthy total and both teams have motivation to play competitively.

Other Options - Jamal Murray ($7,800), Trey Murphy ($6,000)

Value

Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ($4,000) – Jingles bells, Batman smells, Robin laid an egg... Actually, it’s been J. Ingles who has been laying fantasy eggs the past three games, putting up 12.25, 5.75 and 17.25 DKFP. Pee-yew! Upon further analysis, though, two of those games were blowouts and he shot 1-of-7 from the field in the other. Prior to that three-game stretch, J. Ingles went for at least 20 DKFP in eight straight with a high of 37.25 DKFP. He’s not a high-usage player, but he’s become an important part of the Bucks rotation, due to his ability to hit the spot-up J while also being adept at navigating pick-and-roll action and initiating offense at times. I’d expect him to get closer to 24 to 25 minutes of run in this one, rather than the 20 minutes he was getting in the last three contests.

Other Options - Derrick White ($5,800), Marcus Smart ($5,300)

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ($11,400) – Giannis is averaging an insane 1.91 FP/Min over the last month. He’s expensive, but he could be the highest raw points scorer on the slate. In two prior meetings against Boston this season, Giannis went for 67.75 and 41.75 DKFP. It’s well within the range of outcomes that the Celtics can keep him from having a “have-to-have-it” score. It’s going to come down to the value that pops up, roster construction and projected ownership numbers. Decisions, decisions. This is why you get paid the big bucks.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($10,300), Brandon Ingram ($8,900)

Value

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($4,500) – Brown isn’t sexy but he’s so, so solid. The usage rate is normally in the teens because, well, the Nuggets have these guys named Jokic, Murry and Porter Jr. That’s not Brown’s game, though. He does the little things and is an excellent cutter on offense, exploiting holes in the defense. He’s good on the glass and... Basically, he chips in a little something in every category. The most important thing is that the coaching staff views him as an integral part of the rotation. Over the last six games, he’s played at least 25 minutes in all and put up at least 20 DKFP in all but one with a high of 32.5 DKFP.

Other Options - Michael Porter Jr. ($5,900), Aaron Gordon ($5,700)

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($11,600) – Jokic is questionable and this is the first leg of a back-to-back for Denver. If he plays, he’s always going to be in play. He is the best and most well-rounded fantasy player in the game. Jokic is always a threat to triple-double and he and Giannis have the highest floor/ceiling combos on the slate. Whether or not Jokic plays will determine the entire structure of this slate.

Other Options - Brook Lopez ($7,000), Jonas Valanciunas ($7,600)

Value

Al Horford, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks ($5,000) – Horford and his YMCA game could probably play in the league till he’s 50 years old. He can make it rain from downtown, has the size to control the paint and glass, has excellent IQ at both ends of the floor and distributes the ball well for his teammates. He’s boring from a fantasy perspective but he has popped off for 57 and 46.75 DKFP in two of the last 12 games. More than likely he will land somewhere in the 20 to 30 DKFP range, but that ain’t bad considering the other options at the position.

Other Options - De’Andre Jordan ($3,000) if Jokic sits.

