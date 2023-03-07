How to play MLB Best Ball on DraftKings

In Best Ball contests, participants will draft a lineup via a live snake draft and contests will last multiple weeks of the season. After the draft there are no trades or roster management. Each week of the contest your highest scoring players are automatically your starting lineup and count toward your team’s overall fantasy point total. Overall contest payouts are based on the cumulative fantasy points scored by your starting lineup each week.
Best Ball is coming soon to DraftKings MLB lobby
Scoring
Hitters
|Result
|Points
|Result
|Points
|Single
|3 Pts
|Double
|5 Pts
|Triple
|8 Pts
|Home Run
|10 Pts
|Run Batted In
|2 Pts
|Run
|2 Pts
|Base on Balls
|2 Pts
|Hit By Pitch
|2 Pts
|Stolen Base
|5 Pts
Pitchers
|Result
|Points
|Result
|Points
|Inning Pitched
|2.25 Pts
|Strikeout
|2 Pts
|Win
|4 Pts
|Earned Run Allowed
|-2 Pts
|Hit Against
|-0.6 Pts
|Base on Balls Against
|-0.6 Pts
|Hit Batsman
|-0.6 Pts
|Complete Game
|2.5 Pts
|Complete Game Shutout
|2.5 Pts
|No Hitter
|5 Pts
Hitting statistics for Pitchers will not be counted, and Pitching statistics for Hitters will not be counted.
Lineup Requirements
Lineups will consist of 20 players and must include players from at least two different MLB teams. Starting lineups will consist of nine players.
The four roster positions are:
- Three Infielders
- Three Outfielders
- Three Pitchers
- 11 Bench (IF, OF, P)
Your highest scoring players are automatically your starting lineup. Your non-starting players will make up your bench and their fantasy points will not count toward your team’s overall fantasy point total.
Draft Requirements
In order to be eligible for prizes in the Best Ball contests you must either edit the pre-draft rankings, add a player to your queue during the draft, or make a manual draft pick during the draft. Failure to take at least one of the prior three actions will result in an invalid entry and you will not be eligible for prizes and your entry fee will be forfeited.
Tournaments
Tournaments are Best Ball drafts that are played out over multiple rounds of contests. Our tournaments are played out over four rounds.
- Round 1: 18 weeks (03/30 - 08/13)
- Round 2: 1 double week (8/14 - 8/27)
- Round 3: 1 double week (8/28 - 9/10)
- Round 4: 1 double week (9/11 - 9/24)
At the end of each round, a specified number of entrants from each contest advances to the next round based on their placement in the contest standings. Each tournament will have specified contest sizes for each round, number of advancing entries per contest for each round, and maximum number of Round 1 contests you can enter.
Advancing entries are randomly matched up against other advancing entries in Round 2 through Round 4. If you have multiple entries advancing in a Tournament, we will avoid matching you up against yourself, whenever possible.
Advancing entries keep the same lineup they drafted during Round 1. There is no redrafting between any rounds.
If there are not enough advancing entries to fill future round contests, there will be wild card entries that advance. Wild card entries are the entries that scored the highest fantasy points among the non-automatically advancing entries.
Example: There is a tournament with a maximum of 12,000 12-man Round 1 contests, where the top finisher in each contest advances to Round 2. Round 2 is made up of 1,000 12-man contests (12,000 total entries). If only 11,000 Round 1 contests were to fill, only 11,000 entries would automatically advance. We would make up the additional 1,000 entries with wild card spots.
If there is a tie for an advancing entry or wild card spot, the advancing entry/wild card spot will be the one with the highest scoring single week in that round. If still tied, it will be the entry with the second highest scoring week in that round. This process will continue through the lowest scoring week in the round. If still tied, the advancing entry will be the one with the overall highest scoring player in that round. If still tied, it will be the entry with the second overall highest scoring player in that round. This process will continue through the lowest scoring player in the round.
Click here to see the full list of MLB Best Ball rules
