Fantasy Baseball Rankings: DraftKings Best Ball Starting Pitcher Rankings 1-30

SP Rankings Ranking Name Team Ranking Name Team 1 Corbin Burnes MIL 2 Sandy Alcantara MIA 3 Aaron Nola PHI 4 Gerrit Cole NYY 5 Spencer Strider ATL 6 Max Scherzer NYM 7 Jacob deGrom TEX 8 Shane McClanahan TB 9 Justin Verlander NYM 10 Brandon Woodruff MIL 11 Luis Castillo SEA 12 Dylan Cease CWS 13 Zack Wheeler PHI 14 Shane Bieber CLE 15 Carlos Rodon NYY 16 Cristian Javier HOU 17 Alek Manoah TOR 18 Kevin Gausman TOR 19 Julio Urias LAD 20 Robbie Ray SEA 21 Max Fried ATL 22 Yu Darvish SD 23 Zac Gallen ARI 24 Triston McKenzie CLE 25 Framber Valdez HOU 26 Joe Musgrove SD 27 Luis Severino NYY 28 Kyle Wright ATL 29 Nestor Cortes NYY 30 Nick Lodolo CIN

1. Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

I went with Burnes in my top spot, though the top four are all extremely close. The Brewers let the righty pile up a career-high 202 innings and he went a solid 12-8 in his 33 starts with a 2.85 xFIP, 10.83 K/9 and 0.97 WHIP. His strikeout rate was a little down and his home run was a little up, but he still managed an impressive all-around season.

After losing his arbitration hearing this offseason, he should be fired up to prove his value to the team, as he continues to feast on the NL Central and stack up plenty of strikeouts. He is projected for another dominant season and should not disappoint if you take him as the first pitcher off the board.

5. Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

Strider is the fifth option on my board, but I definitely think he could emerge as the clear No. 1 SP by the time we make this list next year. The Mustache Man arrived in the Majors last year as a 23-year-old and made 20 starts and 31 appearances while compiling a ridiculous 13.81 K/9 to go with his 1.83 FIP and 0.99 WHIP.

While his strikeout rate is projected to dip slightly in a full season as a starter, he is still expected to be among the league leaders in that stat, which is critical for Best Ball production. He did deal with an oblique injury at the end of last season, but when he was healthy there were not many better options. Strider was edged out for the Rookie of the Year award by his teammate Michael Harris II, but don’t be surprised if he sets his sights on a Cy Young this year. His supporting cast is exceptional, and the Braves have shown a willingness to let their starting pitchers pile up innings. After a sharp spring, Strider is definitely worth targeting early in drafts as soon as the biggest SP names are off the board. If he builds on his breakthrough, he could end up being a great pick if you get him in the second-round or even at the end of the first-round depending on your league size.

11. Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners

Castillo was shipped to the Mariners at the trade deadline last season, and he immediately benefited from the change in scenery. Not only did the roster around him improve dramatically, but he also got a massive park upgrade, moving from Great American Ballpark to T-Mobile Park, which is vastly more pitcher-friendly.

In his 11 starts for Seattle, Castillo posted a 10.61 K/9 rate, 2.91 FIP and 1.10 WHIP. The Mariners liked what they saw so much that they locked him up with a five-year, $108 million contract extension before the end of the season. Castillo helped Seattle to the playoffs and pitches well against the Astros and Blue Jays. He doesn’t quite crack my top ten, but he’s definitely a great option I like from the second-tier of pitchers.

30. Nick Lodolo, Cincinnati Reds

Despite the fact that the Reds are a mess and play in a very hitter-friendly park, I’m still extremely high on Lodolo coming into this season. He squeaks into my top 30 based on the sky-high upside brought by his strikeout potential.

Last season, Lodolo made his MLB debut and went just 4-7 with a 3.90 FIP and 1.25 WHIP. However, he did showcase good stuff with an 11.41 K/9 rate. Throughout his rise to the Majors, the lefty has piled up punchouts at a prolific rate. He had a 13.5 K/9 in Triple-A over 2021-22 before his promotion and a 13.91 K/9 rate in Double-A in 2021.

Lodolo has the stuff to improve on his strong rookie season and should hit his incredible ceiling often enough to be a regular in your starters throughout the season. He is a little risky since he’s unproven, so if you reach on Lodolo, be sure to build in some reliable options into your depth later in the draft.

