Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Showdown on March 7

The NBA brings eight games to the table on Tuesday. One of them is a matchup between two teams each missing a star when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies. This game will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider while you build your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (MEM vs LAL)

Captain’s Picks

Anthony Davis ($18,600 CP): The Lakers remain without LeBron James (foot) as they try to earn a spot in the play-in tournament. The good news for them is that Davis (foot) is listed as probable. The last three games that he has played without James, Davis has averaged 35.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.0 blocks. That included a matchup against these same Grizzlies in which he scored 60.8 DKFP.

Desmond Bane ($14,100 CP): The Grizzlies will play their second straight game without Ja Morant, who is serving a suspension and is out indefinitely. He is averaging 27.1 points and has a 35.2 percent usage rate. With Morant out against the Clippers on Sunday, Bane scored 30 points on 22 shot attempts. Expect him to continue to fire away at will in this matchup.

UTIL Plays

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($9,600): The Grizzlies are running out of healthy bodies up front. Steven Adams (knee) is out again, and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) has been lost for the season. Jackson also stepped up when the Grizzlies faced the Clippers, posting 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes. He can find himself in foul trouble on any given night based on his aggressive style of play on the defensive end, but if he can avoid the issue here, he should provide another excellent stat line.

Tyus Jones ($5,800): Jones is one of the best backup point guards in the league. The fact of the matter is, he’d be starting on a lot of other teams. When he has filled in as a starter this season, he has averaged 19.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.7 steals over 10 games. With Morant out, Jones could provide significant value at this salary.

Dillon Brooks ($4,600): Brooks did not play Sunday, serving a one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. He is not having an efficient season, shooting a career-low 38.9 percent from the field. However, there will be added shot attempts available with Morant out, and Brooks is certainly not shy about jacking up shots. He can do a lot of damage when he gets hot, so he could be worth the risk in tournament play.

Fades

Jarred Vanderbilt ($7,000): Vanderbilt has proven to be an excellent addition for the Lakers. They needed some more size, and his defensive versatility should help them significantly moving forward. The problem is, his play doesn’t always translate well to fantasy. He has scored at least 35.3 DKFP in two of the last seven games, but he scored less than 20 DKFP in each of the other five games during that span. Given that his salary doesn’t come at much of a discount, he’s a risky option.

THE OUTCOME

The big advantage that the Lakers have for this game is that they are at home. They beat the Grizzlies in Los Angeles earlier this season while losing to them in Memphis. The Grizzlies are 12-20 on the road this season and 1-8 over the last nine road games without Adams. Combine that with Morant being out and it’s difficult to envision the Grizzlies emerging victorious.

Final Score: Lakers 115, Grizzlies 109

