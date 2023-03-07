Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 7

The number of games we have on today’s slate is eight. Get up from the chair, pump your chest and get hyped because it’s time to be great! Now gently sit back down and enter a zen-like state, for we must utilize all pertinent information in order to create a lineup or lineups that we don’t hate or make us irate. More than that, they must not be up for debate, to control the things that we can control then let the rest be determined by fate. Hopefully, the gods look favorably upon us today and generously fill our plates.

DAL, OKC and WAS are playing the first game of a back-to-back. DET and PHI played Monday. Jrue Holiday ($8,300) and Wendell Carter Jr. ($6,400) are the notable players who are questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the GS/OKC with the highest total at 242.5. The WAS/DET game has the lowest total at 224. The Knicks are the biggest favorites by 10 points over the Hornets while the MEM/LAL has the tightest spread at 1.5 points, in favor of the Lakers. ORL, DET, HOU and OKC are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves ($10,200) – Harden truly is an offensive savant. He’s proven to be capable of literally carrying a team on his back with an insane usage rate while also being able to coexist with another alpha. The situation doesn’t matter, as his versatility allows him to thrive in any environment. The last two games accentuate this. He had a usage rate of 17.7% and 38.2% yet put up 56.75 and 69.25 DKFP. He hoisted 26 shots and scored 38 points while dishing out 20 assists and scoring only 14 points in the other. The ability to contribute across the board and in a variety of ways provides a high floor. While the days of having a 90-DKFP ceiling are gone, he still has a 60 to 70 DKFP ceiling.

This season, Harden has exceeded points expectations 70% of the time. The matchup is a good one tonight as Minnesota has been playing at the second-fastest pace over the last 10 games while being 20th in defensive rating.

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets ($8,100) – The fantasy goodies have been flowing like the Nile under the Mikal Bridges. He’s exceeded points expectations 70% of the time this season and, since joining Brooklyn, has averaged 16.8 shots, 26.1 points, 2.4 treys, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 34.8 minutes. He’s gone for over 40 DKFP in five of the nine games with a 61 and 71 DKFP game on the ledger. The usage rate has been in the 25% to 28% range and he’s played 41 and 43 minutes in the last two contests. The matchup is a good one, as the Rockets have been 27th in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Luka Doncic ($12,000), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,000), Kyrie Irving ($9,300), Desmond Bane ($7,700), Josh Giddey ($8,000)

Value

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers ($4,900) – The sky is blue, water is wet, taxes are due and, if you don’t play Jones when Ja Morant is out, then there will be much regret. In 10 games replacing Morant this season, Jones has averaged 33.5 minutes, 19.4 points, 2.4 treys, 3.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.7 steals. He’s been the number 11 player for fantasy on a per-game basis over that span. From a DKFP perspective, Jones has put up 45.75, 33.75, 26.25, 55.75, 47.75, 41, 42.75, 36, 33.5 and 60.75 DKFP.

Other Options - Tyrese Maxey ($5,800), Donte DiVincenzo ($5,400), Immanuel Quickley ($5,000), Kris Dunn ($4,800), Josh Hart ($4,800), Austin Reaves ($4,100)

Forward

Studs

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks ($9,600) – I’m not enamored with the forward position on today’s slate. Yes, there are studs but I lean towards using premium resources in the other positions. There’s a good chance that Markkanen lands in the 30-DKFP range, which would be a disappointment considering his salary. In addition, he’s primarily a scoring and rebounding threat, as he doesn’t contribute much in the assist and defensive categories. I do have some interest, though, because the usage rate should be over 30% while he could play in the high 30s. With Doncic and Kyrie on the other side, there could be plenty of points scored in this one. Utah will likely have to keep pace and Markkanen should a big cog in that. Over the last 10 games, Dallas has been 26th in defensive rating.

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors ($7,000) – Williams is questionable for tonight, so keep abreast of the news. If he plays, he is probably a must-play. Over the last four games, he’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in all with a high of 55.25. He’s playing around 33 minutes per contest and the beauty of his game is that he doesn’t require a high usage rate. That number has been in the 19% to 25% range. He literally stuffs the stat sheet, which provides a high floor and access to ceiling games.

Value

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets ($4,800) – Why Eason isn’t starting is mind-boggling to me. He balled out during the Summer League and has proven that he belongs in the minutes that he has gotten during the regular season. At least he has been getting run lately, having played 30, 31, 25, 31 and 29 minutes over the last five games. The usage rate has also been a respectable 20%. Eason is a high-energy player who contributes to every statistical category. He’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in four of the last five games. In the one contest he failed to do so, Eason put up 28.75.

Other Options - Kyle Anderson ($5,800), Cameron Johnson ($5,900), Jaden McDaniels ($4,700), Troy Brown Jr. ($4,200)

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($10,800) – With LeBron out for an extended period of time, the Lakers have needed their other superstar to step up and, boy, has he taken the baton and run with it. Over the last four games, he’s put up over 60 DKFP in three of those contests. In the other, he went for a measly 51.25 DKFP. The usage rate has been 37.4% and 45.4% over the last two games and he’s gone for 39 and 38 points. Davis doesn’t just score, though, as he can control the defensive end of the court and rack up a massive amount of steals and blocks. As long as he stays healthy, Davis has one of the best floor/ceiling combos on the slate.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves ($11,500) – Speaking of ceilings, Embiid had a 100.25 DKFP game back in November. Over the last seven games, he’s gone for 74.25, 69.5 and 60.5 DKFP. In the four most recent contests, though, the production has been 45.5, 49, 56 and 57.25. Good, but not great, especially considering the price. That said, Embiid is playing close to 38 minutes per night and garnering a massive usage rate in the 35% area.

Other Options - Kristaps Porzingis ($9,000), Nic Claxton ($6,500), Walker Kessler if he plays ($7,000), Brook Lopez ($6,700)

Value

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets ($4,900) – Robinson put up 13.75 DKFP two games ago. Outside of that, he’s gone for at least 29 DKFP in five of the last six games. More importantly, he’s played 44 and 33 minutes in the two most recent contests. Robinson is a low-usage player who makes his hay by grabbing rebounds and racking up defensive stats. Charlotte has been playing at the fastest pace over the last 10 games so there should be plenty of opportunities for Mr. Robinson to collect fantasy goodies for his neighborhood.

Other Options - Marvin Bagley III ($5,500), Xavier Tillman ($5,400), Kevon Looney ($5,000)

