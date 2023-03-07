Fantasy Golf Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for THE PLAYERS Championship

RotoWire’s Len Hochberg joins The Sweat to give his top DraftKings picks for THE PLAYERS Championship.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $2.5M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA TOUR)

Len’s Picks:

Best Value Plays

Sahith Theegala ($7,600)

Rickie Fowler ($7,500)

Robby Shelton ($6,600)

Danny Willett ($6,400)

Top Plays in $9K Range

Max Homa ($9,900)

Patrick Cantlay ($9,700)

Justin Thomas ($9,400)

Tony Finau ($9,200)

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

