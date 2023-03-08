Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 8

I’m not exactly sure what’s going on with the NBA schedule, but it feels a little odd that tonight’s slate is just seven games. It’s Wednesday, after all. How often is the slate on a preceding Tuesday larger than on the Wednesday following it? I’ll have to call my buddy Adam Silver later today to figure this all out.

In the meantime, let’s dive into some value options for this evening’s action.

This is the largest price tag Reddish has carried as a member of the Blazers, but the salary jump is very justified. The former first-round pick has been starting in place of the injured Anfernee Simons (ankle), who is set to miss yet another contest on Wednesday. Reddish’s past three starts have been particularly notable, as the Duke product is averaging a robust 36.7 minutes per contest — a figure that places him among the league’s leaders within that same span of time. It’s been far from empty volume, too. Reddish has stuffed the stat sheet, managing at least 30.0 DKFP in all three games, while also putting up 18.0 points and 4.3 assists. The Celtics are not exactly an ideal opponent, as they happen to rank fourth in the NBA in defensive rating; however, matchup matters less when you’re simply on the court as much as Reddish has been the past week.

The Thunder have been fun and competitive all year long, but with just over a month left in the regular season, the Sam Presti tanking DNA is starting to seep in through the cracks of this roster. While we don’t yet have an official injury report for Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Mark Daigneault made it clear prior to Tuesday’s victory over the Warriors that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) and Jalen Williams (wrist) would not be available on the second night of the back-to-back. Add in Kenrich Williams (wrist) undergoing season-ending surgery earlier this week, and things are suddenly looking very thin on the wing for the Thunder in their matchup with the Suns. Look for Lu Dort ($6,000) and Isaiah Joe ($4,400) to log some huge minutes in these circumstances, along with the much cheaper Wiggins. The former second-round pick drew a start on Tuesday, registering 13 points and 22.0 DKFP in 33.1 minutes of action. With SGA sidelined, I’d expect Wiggins’ offensive burden to only increase, making him very viable with a price tag below $4K.

It would appear that Bey is a favorite of new Hawks’ head coach Quin Snyder. Despite coming off the bench in all five games Atlanta’s played since officially hiring Snyder back on Feb. 26, Bey sits fourth on the team in minutes per contest within that stretch, with his 30.0 per game sitting behind only the likes of Trae Young ($8,800), Dejounte Murray ($7,700) and De’Andre Hunter ($4,500). Basically, Bey has displaced Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,400) as the Hawks’ preferred sixth man, while he’s also made the presence of John Collins ($4,100) seem completely unnecessary. Specific to Atlanta’s last two contests, Bey has managed to exceed 30.0 DKFP on both occasions, with the 22 points and 33.75 DKFP he scored against Miami on Mar. 4 representing new season-highs with his current organization. Considering tonight’s tilt between the Hawks and the Wizards owns this slate’s largest implied total, I’d anticipate more good things from Bey in the near future.

