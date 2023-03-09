Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Kings vs. Knicks Showdown on March 9

There will be six games played across the NBA on Thursday, and a few of the worst teams in the league are set to take the floor. One exciting matchup will be when the Sacramento Kings host the New York Knicks. This game will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (NYK vs SAC)

Captain’s Picks

Julius Randle ($16,200 CP): Randle has been as steady as it gets. He hasn’t scored fewer than 30 DKFP in a game since November. For the season, he has averaged 47.2 DKFP per game. The sky is the limit for him vs. the Kings, who ranked inside the top 10 in the league in pace of play and inside the bottom 10 in defensive rating. They have also allowed the second-most points in the paint per game.

Domantas Sabonis ($15,600 CP): Sabonis has been as reliable as Randle, scoring fewer than 30 DKFP in a game only three times all season. He has averaged 47.8 DKFP per game this season and scored at least 50 DKFP in six of his last eight games. His matchup isn’t as ideal as Randle’s is, but with a slightly cheaper salary, he also makes a lot of sense for this important position.

UTIL Plays

Immanuel Quickley ($7,400): The biggest news on the Knicks’ side of things is that Jalen Brunson ($9,200, foot) is listed as questionable. He has missed both of the last two games, which forced Quickley into the starting lineup. He responded by scoring 72.5 and 25.8 DKFP. If Brunson is ruled out again, Quickley would have considerably higher upside. If Brunson does play, then he would likely be the better option between the two, despite his significantly higher salary.

Josh Hart ($6,000): The Knicks are 9-1 since acquiring Hart from the Trail Blazers. He is not starting for his new team, but he has averaged 29 minutes off the bench. His ability to contribute in multiple areas left him with averages of 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 3-pointers per game. Combine his key role with this favorable matchup, and he is an appealing option at his mid-tier salary.

Malik Monk ($4,400): Both of these teams play their starters a lot of minutes. That makes finding bench players with cheap salaries a little tricky. One that stands out is Monk, who has a 26% usage rate as a member of the Kings’ second unit. When he gets hot from behind the arc, he can put up points in a hurry. A recent example of that was when he hit six 3-pointers on his way to scoring 45 points over 41 minutes in an overtime game vs. the Clippers. He likely won’t approach that heavy of a workload here, but his salary is cheap enough to warrant considering him in tournament play.

Fades

Mitchell Robinson ($6,400): This might not be the best matchup for Robinson. He operates in the paint, providing excellent rebounding and shot blocking. However, the Kings play Sabonis at the five and deploy the 3-point shooting Keegan Murray ($5,800) at power forward. The Knicks could let Randle play a lot at center against Sabonis, going with more small lineups. If they do, Robinson could be hard-pressed to play 30 minutes. When these two teams met in December, Robinson only logged 19 minutes.

THE OUTCOME

The Knicks have been one of the best road teams in the league, recording a 20-12 record way from New York. The Kings are 20-13 at home, so something must give here. The status of Brunson will be key to monitor because the Knicks have made a significant leap forward this season with him at the helm. If he plays, don’t be surprised if the Knicks emerge with a victory. If he sits, they might have a hard time keeping up with a Kings team that has averaged 124.3 points per game at home.

Final Score: Kings 123, Knicks 121

