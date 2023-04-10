DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: RBC Heritage Predictions, Preview

There is no rest for the weary this week, even after The Masters, because the RBC Heritage is one of the newest designated PGA TOUR events, and we have yet another stacked field on tap. Harbour Town Golf Links will be the host course, and is a 7,099-yard par 71 featuring Bermuda grass greens.

We are back to a full, 146-man field this week, with 27 of the world’s top 30 set to tee it up in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Xander Schauffele ($9,300)

The first thing that stood out after looking at pricing this week on DraftKings was this Schauffele $9,300 salary. Even if we had no recent form/stats to go off, he would be a borderline lock at this price just based on his talent alone. However, he’s coming off a T10 at Augusta last week where he gained strokes in every single category, including 1.23 on approach, which ranked him fifth in the field.

There was nobody catching Jon Rahm last week outside of Brooks Koepka, but if Schauffele got just a few more putts to drop he could have easily been in one of the final groups. He was also on the short end of the weather draw, having to finish his second round on Saturday morning in the torrential downpour and strong winds. His T10 is all the more impressive when you take that into consideration.

Schauffele has played Harbour Town three times in his career, and while he’s yet to miss a cut, he’s never done anything noteworthy here. He’s also not played this event since 2020 and is clearly a much better golfer now than he used to be. At his best, Schauffele has zero weaknesses in his game, and that checks out when you look at his long-term rolling numbers. He sits seventh in this field in SG: Total and 11th in SG: Ball-Striking.

After his quarterfinals appearance at the WGC-Dell Match play and then the T10 last week, Schauffele is rounding into form, and this price on him is too cheap to ignore.

Shane Lowry ($8,300)

Lowry put on an absolute clinic off-the-tee at Augusta, finishing third in the field in that department behind only Jon Rahm and Cameron Young. If his putter had cooperated at all he could have finished quite a bit better than T16. It was still quite an impressive week for the Irishman, and now he’s coming back to a course that’s torn up in the past.

Over the past four years, Lowry has finishes of T3, T9 and T3 at Harbour Town, while ranking seventh in the field in SG: Total per round (among anyone with more than one start). Much like a bunch of other players on the PGA TOUR, Lowry consistently plays well at the courses where he’s historically played well. Case in point being at the Honda Classic, where he finished T5 earlier this season.

Off of his stellar performance at The Masters, it would be foolhardy to not go right back to the Lowry well this week at this very strong $8,300 price tag.

Matt Kuchar ($7,700)

Kuchar has really found his game this season after a subpar 2022. He’s already posted four top-10’s this year and is coming off a T3 at the Valero Texas Open his last time out, which was on the heels of a T9 at the WGC-Dell Match Play, where he lost by just one stroke to Jason Day in the round of 16.

Kuchar also has some of the best course history at Harbour Town among anyone in this field. He’s played this event every year since 2013 and has failed to miss a single cut, while posting a win in 2014, three top-five finishes and an additional T9 in that stretch. It’s no surprise that Kuchar ranks second in the field to only Patrick Cantlay in SG: Total per round at this course.

Being that we have a major-esque field this week, we get to roster Kuchar for just $7,700, making him one of the premier values on the board this week.

