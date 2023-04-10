Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for The RBC Heritage

After watching Jon Rahm dawn the green jacket at the Masters, the PGA TOUR season continues with the RBC Heritage this week. Ever since this event’s inception in 1969, Harbour Town Golf Links (par 71, 7,191 yards, POA Trivialis greens) in Hilton Head, South Carolina, has been the only course to host a RBC Heritage. At this tournament last season, Jordan Spieth (-13) defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff for the 13th win of his career.

Harbour Town Golf Links is a classic Pete Dye designed golf course with narrow fairways, tiny putting surfaces and an overabundance of hazards. Overall, there are 54 bunkers at Harbour Town, and water comes into play on all 18 holes. As always with a Dye design, using less than driver to improve your accuracy will be a strategy used by most players at Harbour Town this week, making OTT stats irrelevant for research. In fact, the average drive at this venue is nearly 20 yards less than the average PGA TOUR course. However, with very small greens at Habour Town, you need to be in impressive form with your irons and be able to scramble to contend. For back-to-back years, the golfer to win the RBC Heritage has finished the event top-10 in both SG APP and SG ARG.

At Harbour Town, capitalizing on the par fives is essential for success, as these three holes are undoubtedly the best scoring chances this tricky par 71 has to offer. For four years running, the RBC Heritage champion has ranked top-10 in par five efficiency for the event, with Spieth notably leading his field in the category a year ago. Additionally, with five of the 11 par fours at Habour Town landing between 400-450 yards, being efficient on this specific length hole will be critical. Over the last five years, three of the golfers to take home the big check at the RBC Heritage have ranked top-10 in efficiency on the 400-450-yard par fours of Harbour Town.

As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events this season, the RBC Heritage boasts a purse of $20 Million and is hosting the best field in the history of the tournament this week, with 39 of the top-50 ranked golfers in the world competing. After a few withdrawals Monday, this is a field of 153 players, and there will be a standard top-65 and ties cut following the first 36 holes.

Below, I have featured four of my favorite DraftKings bargain plays for the RBC Heritage, that all cost less than $7.5K.

Webb Simpson ($7,400) – Simpson is a standout value play at this soft price tag, which is a massive $1,400 discount from his salary for last year’s edition of the RBC Heritage. The North Carolina native absolutely loves competing at Harbour Town, missing only one cut in 13 starts at the Dye Creation. Impressively, eight of these finishes have been top-20 results for Simpson, five of which have come over the last six years, most notably with a victory in 2020. The former major champion now returns to Harbour Town this week on the heels of a T7 at the Valspar, making his best finish of the season and fourth made cut in his past five starts.

At the Copperhead Course that week, Simpson gained strokes in every major category and ranked fourth in par five efficiency for the event. Looking to build off this impressive showing at Harbour Town this week, Simpson brings a much better upside than his cheap salary suggests.

J.T. Poston ($7,300) – Poston has been sensational at Harbour Town, with three top-10 finishes in four appearances at the track, with his best result being a T3 last season when he was only one-stroke away from making it to the playoff with Spieth and Cantlay. On top of the incredible history at Harbour Town, Poston is in excellent form right now, finishing T10, T9 and T34 in his last three starts.

The 29-year-old should add another quality finish to his RBC Heritage resume this week and is a very difficult fade at this cheap price tag, which is very low relative to his outright odds to win this event. On the DraftKings Sportsbook, Poston carries +6500 odds to win the RBC Heritage this weekend, which are better odds than Sahith Theegala, who is significantly more expensive for DFS at $8,000.

Seamus Power ($7,300) – It’s hard not to love Power at this low of a cost. In his only start at Harbour Town four years ago, the Irishman posted a T6 finish while ranking fourth in SG ARG in the process. Power now returns to the par 71 this week playing some of the best golf of his career. In 14 starts this season, Power has made 12 cuts and recorded eight top-30 finishes, including his breakthrough win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October.

Power ranks 32nd in SG ARG this season and should continue his compelling 2023 campaign with a top-30 finish this week.

Christian Bezuidenhout ($7,100) – Bezuidenhout has never finished worse than T33rd in two starts at Harbour Town and has been impressive this season, with a 10-for-13 record in terms of made cuts and five top-30 finishes. In his most recent start, the South African carded a T29 at the Valero Texas Open, in which he ranked ninth in SG APP. Bezuidenhout has now gained strokes on APP in three of his past four starts.

In addition to Bezuidenhout’s irons trending in the right direction, he has been one of the best short game players on the PGA TOUR this season, ranking ninth in SG ARG for the year, which bodes extremely well for him with a trip to Harbour Town on the menu this week. Bezuidenhout has the potential for a top-20 finish in this type of form and needs to be included in your player pool at this low price point.

