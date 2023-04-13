Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for April 14

DraftKings contributors Julian Edlow, Garion Thorne and Jeff Pratt join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for Friday’s NBA slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Play-In Special [$100K to 1st]

Julian’s Picks:

Heat vs. Bulls

Bam Adebayo ($7,600) or Jimmy Butler ($9,000)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Anthony Edwards ($8,800)

Garion’s Picks:

Heat vs. Bulls

Tyler Herro ($7,100) or Bam Adebayo ($7,600)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Kyle Anderson ($7,400)

Jeff’s Picks:

Heat vs. Bulls

Jimmy Butler ($9,000)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Josh Giddey ($8,900)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

