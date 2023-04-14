Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 14

Bulls vs. Heat. Thunder vs. Timberwolves. It would be more appropriate if the two teams with animals as mascots were squaring off against each other, instead of matchups against atmospheric disturbances that alter the senses. Whatever pays the expenses. Interestingly, it is the Bulls and the Timberwolves who have top ten defenses, over the last 15 games. There is no Dame or LeBron James on this slate. Oh, what a shame, but there are still plenty of players who can provide those hypnotic flames, which get you to jump out of your chair and exclaim. Hopefully, that means that you have vaulted up the leaderboards, higher than a crane on top of a New York skyscraper or a hovering plane. May you choose the right plays. I don’t care if it’s due to luck or using your brain. As long as you successfully navigate the terrain, beat all the lineup trains and end up as the only one who remains with all the gains.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,600), Rudy Gobert ($7,900) and Kyle Lowry ($5,600) are the notable players on the injury report. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the CHI/MIA game with a paltry 208.5 total and the home team Heat favored by 5.5 points. The OKC/MIN game has a 228.5 total with the home team Timberwolves favored by 5.5 points.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Play-In Special [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($8,800) – Edwards is coming off a 32.5 DKFP performance against the Lakers. He shot 3-of-17 from the field and some recency bias could sour folks away from him. Not me. I faded Edwards against the Lakers because they have done an excellent job against him all season. The matchup against the Thunder is on the other end of the spectrum, as they have boosted the FPPM to shooting guards by 9.91% above league average on the season. In four games against the Thunder this season, Edwards has gone for 31, 50.75, 46.25 and 48.75 DKFP. I like him to bounce back in a big way tonight. Hopefully, the ownership is muted to a degree.

Other Options - Mike Conley ($6,800), Josh Giddey ($8,900)

Value

Coby White, Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat ($4,800) – As of now, Patrick Beverley ($4,300) is projected to be one of the highest-owned players on the slate. I am not down with that. He’s a low-usage player who won’t play 30 minutes. Could he get there? Sure, it’s always within the range of outcomes because he can contribute in so many categories, but the probabilities are low. White likely won’t play more than 24 minutes but, when he’s on the court, he’s going to huck and chuck as the microwave off the bench. The usage rate will likely be over 20% and he’s shown a penchant for grabbing some rebounds and dishing out assists. The floor could be lower compared to Beverley because White is more scoring-dependent, but the ceiling is much higher.

Forward

Studs

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat ($7,700) – This game environment is the obvious poo poo platter on the slate, but there will still be fantasy goodies scored. DeRozan and Zach LaVine ($8,000) are so similar in price and projection, but I will side with DeRozan here. LaVine’s 39-point game in leading the Bulls from a comeback in the last comeback could potentially increase his ownership a bit. In two games against the Heat this season, LaVine put up 41.5 and 36.5 DKFP. DeRozan, on the other hand, went for 53.75 DKFP in the most recent contest against the Heat.

Other Options - Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,500), Zach LaVine ($8,000)

Value

Lugentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves ($5,900) – Dort is so volatile because so much of his production comes from scoring. When he’s off, barns mock him by flapping open their doors. That said, the usage is usually in the high-teens to 20% range and he will likely play 35 minutes or more due to his defense. With the free-flowing nature of the Thunder offense and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400) and Josh Giddey ($8,900) able to get into the paint and break down defenses, that leaves plenty of good looks for Dort. In addition, Kyle Anderson ($7,400), aka Slow Mo, will likely be matched on him on the perimeter.

Other Options - Isaiah Joe ($4,200)

Center

Studs

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat ($7,500) – Vucevic isn’t the sexiest option, but he’s super steady. On the season, he’s averaging 1.16 DKFP per minute. He does have two games with 65.5 and 76.75 DKFP on the season, but more than likely he will end up in the 30 to 40 DKFP range. Vucevic can score from all three levels, is an excellent rebounder, dishes out his fair share of dimes and contributes in the defensive categories. As I said, super solid. In three games against Miami this season, Vucevic has put up 46.75, 50.5 and 31.5 DKFP.

Value

Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves ($4,400) – Mark Daigneault played ping pong with his starting lineup at center for much of the season. Over the last 26 games, though, Williams has been the starter and averaged 21.6 minutes. He’s averaging 0.87 DKFP per minute. In the first play-in game, he received 32 minutes and put up 32.5 DKFP. Daigneault may opt for more Dario Saric ($3,400) to space the floor, though, so Williams may not get 30 minutes again in this one.

Other Options - Dario Saric ($3,400)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Play-In Special [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.