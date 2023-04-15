Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 15

Saturday’s NBA DFS slate consists of four games. The 76ers host the Nets at 1 p.m. ET. That game is followed by the Hawks at the Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET. The No. 4 seed Cavs will be at home against the No. 5 seed Knicks at 6 p.m. ET. The final game of Saturday’s slate tips off in California at 8:30 p.m. ET when the Kings welcome the Warriors to Sacramento.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, $10,400 — The regular season did not go quite as planned for the Warriors or maybe it did. Last season, the Warriors took the regular season seriously, then suddenly stopped. Everyone thought they had lost their touch, then they went on a torrid run through the 2022 playoffs. This could be the sequel. The Warriors were terrible on the road this season but everything could change when they flip the switch. That switch is Steph Curry.

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, $10,400 — This is the Kings’ moment. The upstarts take on the aging legends on the West Coast and close the slate at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Kings are one-point dogs at home vs. a team that was terrible on the road during the regular season. That was the regular season. The Kings were great in the regular season. That was the regular season. The Warriors understand the real season — the playoffs. This will not be an easy game for the Kings, but it will be a fast-paced game that forces the Kings’ stars to produce. This might not be an efficient game or a win for the Kings, but Fox’s raw volume should put him over on Saturday night.

Value

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, $5,700 — This is not a sexy pick. It’s as blue collar as it gets. Cleveland is as blue collar as it gets. They are the dark horse. The working man’s playoff team. No one better represents this style — even using the word style in the same sentence as Cleveland is a stretch — is Caris LeVert. He quietly leads Cleveland’s second unit. He plays around 35 minutes off the bench every night with a usage rate close to 20%. It’s safe and predictable.

Forward

Studs

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, $10,600 — The Celtics are projected to score the most points on the slate (120). Who is going to score those points? It’s going to be Tatum. He is well rested and ready to roll. The Hawks didn’t necessarily limp into the playoffs but they did have to win a play-in game on Tuesday. It’s very possible that Tatum plays 35 minutes with a usage rate near 40%. The only way Tatum fails is if he fails. In previous seasons, poor shooting nights by Tatum were frequent. This season he has improved his game and off nights have become rare.

Julius Randle, New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers, $9,700 — This is a tough matchup and Randle is questionable to play. Everything says stay away but forward is thin at the top and differentiation is necessary on a four-game slate. All of the reasons to avoid Randle are all the reasons to play him. Sure, the pace of this game is a concern but the matchup is not. The Cavs play good defense but if the Knicks are going to hang with them, then Randle will need to step up. If the Knicks don’t stand a chance, then Randle is a fade. If the Knicks keep it close, then Randle should have a big night on Saturday.

Value

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, $5,200 — This could be DiVincenzo’s coming out party. Die hard NBA fans are aware of DiVincenzo’s talent, but to casual fans, he’s not a familiar face on the Warriors. He’s fully recovered from the injury that limited him in Milwaukee. He signed with Golden State last summer and has since established a position in the starting lineup. In his last four games to close out the regular season, he scored 45, 36, 42 and 40 DKFP.

Center

Studs

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, $11,200 — The games matter and he’s healthy. Down the stretch when Embiid was healthy, he balled out every night as he chased the MVP award and a higher seed. The Nets are just bad enough to make this a pristine matchup. They’re also just good enough to force Embiid to play 30 minutes.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, $10,100 — There is a small fear that the 76ers blow out the Nets. A case can be made, that DFS players do not get a full Embiid in the 1 p.m. ET game. In contrast, it’s hard to envision a situation where DFS players receive a half Sabonis. In fact, with the Kings playing at home vs. the Warriors in front of a sold-out crowd, DFS players should receive bonus Sabonis.

Value

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks, $10,600 — It’s a matter of minutes. How many minutes of work will Robert Williams receive. The man nicknamed Time Lord can be a key to this slate if he has the time. Williams will be fine with 20 minutes, but he’s a key piece to the slate if he receives 25 minutes or more. In his last game on April 7, Williams started and played 25 minutes. In that game, he scored 31.25 DKFP. The Celtics rested a lot of players down the stretch and usage rates in the final games of the regular season can not be trusted. However, Williams played well in the final week. That’s much better than slumping into the playoffs.

