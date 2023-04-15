Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for April 15

Saturday is a full day for Major League Baseball, with 15 games spread throughout the day and every team scheduled to be in action. This post focuses on the night slate on DraftKings, which gets started at 7:10 p.m. ET and includes the three games scheduled under the lights. The Rangers and Astros meet in a Lone Star State clash, the Cubs visit the Dodgers and the Rockies take on the Mariners in the final game of the night.

There are a few weather spots to keep an eye on this Saturday as well. As always, make sure to keep a close eye on pregame lineups and the latest player news by installing the DK Live app and following DK Live on Twitter (@dklive). I’m also on Twitter (@ZT_Sports), where you can keep up with all my picks as the season continues.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $100K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Hunter Brown, Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers ($8,000) – Brown was impressive last year in his first taste of the Majors and began this season in the Astros’ rotation. The big 24-year-old righty had a rocky first start against the Tigers, earning only 7.1 DKFP, but he looked much sharper in his second start of the season. Against the Twins, Brown dazzled with just two hits and one unearned run allowed while striking out seven in seven innings for a total of 30.8 DKFP.

In that start against Minnesota, he got 14 missed swings and only walked two batters. He had control issues last year and early in the spring that plagued him in his first start too. However, he seemed dialed in and past those issues last time out. If he can duplicate that performance, he is the top pitcher available, and the fact that he’s the third-most expensive starter makes him an even better play.

Other Option – Jon Gray ($9,000)

Value

George Kirby, Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies ($7,700) – The three cheaper pitchers on this slate each come with significant risk factors, but of the three, Kirby has the best matchup and most proven track record. Like Brown, he looked much better in his second start than his first and will be trying to build on that momentum.

He has four strikeouts in six innings in Cleveland and produced 16.5 DKFP in a no-decision in his most recent start. He was on track to get the win and go over 20 DKFP before the Guardians rallied against the bullpen. He will try to get the win in this outing as he takes on the Rockies, whose offense is a good matchup away from Coors Field.

INFIELD

Stud

Ty France, Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies ($4,800) – France has been a great option from his second spot in Seattle’s batting order, hitting .356 (21-for-59) with seven doubles, a home run and a .415 wOBA. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Friday and had 11 DKFP, giving him at least seven DKFP in 10 of his past 11 games during that streak. He and the Mariners have a great matchup against Ryan Feltner ($6,200), highlighted below in stacks.

Stud

Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs ($4,500) – The Dodgers join the Mariners below in stacks, and especially their left-handed hitters like Muncy should be poised for a bit night. Muncy has been absolutely mashing lately, with five home runs in his three most recent starts while going 7-for-13 in those three games with 12 RBI and a 78% hard-hit rate. He seems like a steal at this salary in this matchup and is definitely a piece to consider building around from the hot corner.

Other Options – Freddie Freeman ($5,500), Dansby Swanson ($5,400)

Value

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers ($3,800) – Hoerner has turned into a huge speed threat for the Cubs and is tied for the MLB lead with his seven steals on the season. He has gone 17-for-45 (.378) over his past 10 games and averaged 12.8 DKFP per game over that stretch with three doubles, 12 runs scored and seven stolen bases. He has been locked in atop the batting order for Chicago, and the Cubs have a good matchup against Michael Grove ($7,100), who gave up 12 hits and nine runs in his most recent start. If the Cubs continue his struggles, Hoerner should be set up for more success.

Value

Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers at Houston Astros ($3,000) – Heim is a nice, affordable option to consider behind the plate, and the Rangers’ backstop has been swinging a hot bat with multiple hits in three of his past four games and a nice five-game hitting streak. The switch-hitter is batting .294 on the season with a .206 ISO and .349 wOBA. Both his home runs this season came as part of that hitting streak, and both also came against righties like Brown.

Other Options – Josh Jung ($3,600), Sam Haggerty ($2,600)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies ($5,900) – Rodríguez doesn’t look like he’s going to have any kind of sophomore slump in his second season in Seattle. He’s started 16-for-68 (.258) with a pair of homers and four stolen bases. He brings a very high ceiling to each contest with his power and speed, and he should be able to get the Mariners lineup going against Feltner.

Stud

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers ($4,700) – The Cubs gave Happ an extension recently, and he has been off to a great start to the season. After going a perfect 4-for-4 on Friday in the series opener, Happ is hitting .349 with two home runs, two stolen bases and nine RBI to go with an impressive .473 wOBA. Happ anchors the Cubs lineup, which should be able to produce some runs against Grove, giving him a chance to stay red hot.

Other Options – Yordan Alvarez ($6,100), Seiya Suzuki ($5,100), Teoscar Hernández ($5,000)

Value

James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs ($3,600) – Outman is a great way to get an affordable piece of the Dodgers stack against Taillon and is another left-handed hitter with homer potential. Outman didn’t start Friday but has been a regular against right-handed starters. The rookie is 11-for-39 (.282) with three triples and three home runs, boosting him to a .455 wOBA. He does also have 14 strikeouts, but he’s worth a look despite his swing-and-miss potential since he can pile up points with his extra-base hits and already has a pair of stolen bases as well.

Value

Jarred Kelenic, Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies ($3,100) – Kelenic rose through the Mariners system as an elite prospect alongside Julio Rodríguez, but while Rodríguez flourished, Kelenic struggled badly in his first few chances in the Majors. He seems to have turned the corner this season and is intent on making up for lost time. He homered in each of his past four games and has hit safely in eight straight, going 13-for-28 (.464) with a .633 wOBA and 63.6% hard-hit rate over that stretch. He’s still a very cheap play and brings a high ceiling with his recent power surge.

Other Options – Corey Julks ($2,400), Jason Heyward ($2,300)

STACKS

Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies – The Mariners are my top stack of the night as they face Ryan Feltner. Feltner had a 5.83 ERA and 4.76 FIP last season in 20 games, and this year, he has given up eight runs in 9 2⁄ 3 innings for a 7.45 ERA and 5.13 FIP over his first two starts. Feltner has fared decently in the early going against lefties, but righties have a .422 wOBA against him, continuing the trend of reverse splits. As a result, Rodriguez, France, Eugenio Suárez ($3,900) and Teoscar Hernández ($5,000) are all strong plays, with Cal Raleigh ($3,700) a good option behind the plate and Kelenic bringing nice value at the bottom of the lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs– The Dodgers dropped their series opener to the Cubs and may have to put up a lot of runs to win tonight behind a struggling Michael Grove. While I like several Cubs options highlighted above, the Dodgers have more depth and make a better stack. Mookie Betts ($5,800), Freddie Freeman ($5,500) and Will Smith ($5,700) are always worth a look, and I especially like the lefties in this matchup against Taillon. Freeman, Outman and Muncy fit that profile along with Jason Heyward ($2,300) if he gets a spot start since he has a good history against Taillon. On the season, Taillon has allowed 10 hits to left-handed batters, giving them a .465 wOBA. While last season he had pretty even splits, he has allowed a .323 career wOBA to left-handed hitters in his career with a 4.22 FIP.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $100K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.