DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to Avondale, Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. TPC Louisiana will be the host course this week and is a 7,400-yard par 72 with Bermuda grass greens. We have a team event on tap this week and the rules will be a bit different. There will be 160-man field in the form of 80 groups of two.

During the first and third rounds, best-ball scoring will be in effect, while the second and fourth rounds will feature alternate shot scoring. The top 33 teams and ties will advance through the cut after Round 2.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $700K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele ($11,100)

While it feels obvious, it’s almost impossible to get away from this pairing. This twosome could have easily been priced at close to $12,000, so the fact we can get them at $11,100 already feels like a small win. Cantlay and Schauffele are the defending champions of this event and are the two highest ranked players in the world that are in attendance. The fact they’re on the same team is simply unfair.

Both are coming off exquisite performances last week at the RBC Heritage, with Cantlay finishing solo third and Schauffele finishing solo fourth. Last season during the best ball rounds of this event, they combined for a first round 59 and third round 60, both of which were the low rounds of the day.

Over the past 48 rounds in this field, Cantlay ranks No. 1 in SG: Total, while Schauffele checks in at No. 2. They are simply going to make too many birdies during the best-ball rounds for them to not pay off this salary, making it almost impossible to fade them, even at this price.

The floor is just too high here, and there is no other team in this field as likely to top-10 as these California boys.

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick ($8,200)

This is one of the cooler stories of the week, as the Brothers Fitzpatrick will be teaming together for the first time at this event. Alex is not a well known player, as he spends the majority of his time playing on the DP World Tour. However, he did finish T25 in his most recent start at the Hero Indian Open and T15 at the Portugal Masters back in October, so he’s clearly no slouch. We aren’t asking him play like his brother in this spot, we are simply expecting him to hold is own and let his big brother do the heavy lifting.

Speaking of his brother, Matt Fitzpatrick is coming off his second career PGA TOUR victory last week at the RBC Heritage. He shot a career-low round of 63 on Saturday and parlayed that with a Sunday playoff victory over defending-champion Jordan Spieth to take home the title. After battling a neck injury for much of the season, Fitzpatrick looks healthy and should be quite motivated this week to play with his brother, even after a win.

This feels like a bit of a mis-price here, as the elder Fitzpatrick is the current No. 8 player in the world, while some of these teams priced above him don’t even have one top-75 player. There is a lot of upside here for just $8,200.

Byeong Hun-An/Seonghyeon Kim ($7,100)

This was another price tag that immediately stuck out to me as being too low. Both An and Kim have had strong seasons thus far, making a combined 24-of-33 cuts. An is coming off a very strong T6 at the Valero Texas Open his last time out, while Kim finished T15 at the same event.

Both golfers are playing well right now, but An has really been dialed in, ranking seventh in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green and 12th in SG: Total over his past 12 rounds. Kim has held his own in that timeframe, sitting 36th in SG: Total.

Overall, this team is a really nice way to save the necessary salary to pay up for the studs at the top. The floor should be quite high here, and all we’re looking is a made cut in this spot for this $7,100 price tag.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $700K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.