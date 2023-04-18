Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Clippers Showdown on April 18

We have plenty more excitement in the NBA on Tuesday with three more playoff games on tap. One of them will include the Phoenix Suns trying to avoid an 0-2 series deficit against the Los Angeles Clippers. That matchup is also a featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your lineups.

NBA Showdown $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st] (LAC vs PHX)

Captain’s Picks

Kawhi Leonard ($17,400 CP): If the Clippers are going to pull off the upset, it will be Leonard who leads them there with Paul George (knee) out. Leonard was excellent in Game 1, scoring 38 points on 13-for-24 shooting from the field. He also chipped in five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across his 42 minutes. With another 40 minutes likely coming his way in Game 2, he carries an extremely high floor.

Devin Booker ($15,900 CP): Booker stood out on the defensive end in Game 1, recording four steals and three blocks. He also scored 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the field. He played 43 minutes and should continue to log a ton of minutes with the Suns having a thin bench behind their starting five. He carries a similar upside as Leonard and has a cheaper salary, so he might be an even more appealing option for this important position.

UTIL Plays

Russell Westbrook ($9,800): How often does a player who shoots 3-for-19 from the field get called one of the main reasons why his team won a playoff game? That’s exactly what happened with Westbrook in Game 1. While he was ice-cold from the field, he contributed 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes. Even if he struggles from the field again, he likely won’t be as bad in that area as he was in Game 1. Add in his high energy and ability to contribute in other areas and he is an appealing option.

Eric Gordon ($5,200): Gordon has been starting with George out. He logged 32 minutes in Game 1, scoring 24.8 DKFP along the way. Given that he only averaged 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game during the regular season, his contributions in those departments are likely to remain limited. However, with his excellent 3-point shooting and added playing time, he could score enough to be worth rostering.

Terance Mann ($3,200): With Westbrook in the fold, Mann is no longer a starter. However, he could still have a strong series off the bench. He will face a weak second unit for the Suns which was one of the main reasons why they lost Game 1. In his 24 minutes off the bench in that game, Mann scored 18 DKFP. His salary is low enough to at least be worth considering in tournament play.

Fades

Chris Paul ($9,200): Paul struggled with his efficiency this season, shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Prior to that, he had shot at least 48.9 percent in each of the last three seasons. His struggles carried over into the playoffs with him shooting 2-for-8 from the field on Sunday. He still held his own with 11 rebounds and 10 assists, but his inconsistency on the offensive end makes him too risky at his lofty salary.

THE OUTCOME

The Suns don’t want to go down 0-2 with the series shifting to Los Angeles. There was a stretch in the third quarter in which they had Booker on the floor with four bench players and they struggled mightily until bringing back more of their starters. It would be a surprise to see fewer than two of their starters on the floor at any point in this game. This should be close, but look for the Suns to edge out a close victory to even things up.

Final Score: Suns 113, Clippers 110

