Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 18

We have three Game 2s which should be highlighting all the sports news, at least those sites that get tons of views. Which game will you choose? Or do you only care about which players wear what shoes? Playoff rotations are slimmed down, so there will be fewer players to use, so we must be extra vigilant in searching for the clues and making sure to not overlook the cues. Hopefully, I do not take you on a canoe venture, only to confuse. The plan is for me to be a muse, and to amuse so that joy and profit ensue. So, good luck on this Tues. May your lineups grow and elevate to the heights of bamboo and end up with a plethora of revenues.

Josh Hart ($6,000) and Cameron Payne ($4,100) are the notable players on the injury report. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the ATL/BOS game with a total of 230.5. The Boston Celtics are the home team and are favored by 10.5 points. The NYK/CLE game has the lowest total on the slate at 214. The Cleveland Cavaliers are the home team and are favored by 5.5 points. The LAC/PHO game has a 225.5 total. The Phoenix Suns are the home team and are favored by 8.5 points.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ($9,200) – The Cavaliers are down a game in the series after being defeated in Game 1. They have already lost home-court advantage and do not want to go down 0-2. In the history of the NBA, only 20 teams in 282 playoff series have come back to win, so I expect Cleveland to play spirited tonight. Mitchell played 44 minutes and garnered a usage rate of 36% in Game 1, and should see a similar workload in Game 2. In five games against New York this season, he’s exceeded 50 DKFP in all but one with two over 60 DKFP.

Other Options - Jaylen Brown ($8,500), Chris Paul ($7,200), Russell Westbrook ($7,800)

Value

Derrick White, Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks ($5,300) – White received the start in Game 1 and put up 45.75 DKFP in 39 minutes. He probably won’t shoot 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from downtown again, but he will likely start again and contribute a little something in every statistical category. On the season, he averaged 0.93 DKFP per minute. He is just too cheap for his role and amount of minutes he should play.

Forward

Studs

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($9,300) – Durant only had a 20.6% usage rate in Game 1, yet scored 63.25 DKFP due to his all-around game. He supplied nine rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks to go along with 27 points. He is one of the most consistent and unstoppable offensive forces in the game, so the floor is high. He may not access ceiling games like the Embiids and Jokics of the world, but on this slate, he could be the top dog. He averages 1.24 DKFP per minute and played 45 minutes in Game 1. With the Suns down 0-1, a similar workload should be expected.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($9,800), Kawhi Leonard ($9,400)

Value

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics ($4,800) – Bogdanovic isn’t a screaming value and can be volatile due to his inefficient shooting. That said, he has the most upside out of the lower-priced options. He doesn’t start and is the microwave off the bench for the Hawks, so he likely won’t see 30 minutes of action. In Game 1, he played 28 minutes. He only shot 3-of-10 from the field and 2-of-7 from downtown, but the volume is the important thing. When he’s on the court, he has no fear in hucking and chucking. When he’s on, he can get scorching hot, which is something Atlanta may need tonight to tie up the series. In addition, he contributed four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in Game 1, so he’s not strictly dependent on scoring.

Other Options - Al Horford ($5,500), Torrey Craig ($4,200)

Center

Studs

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ($6,500) – The higher-priced center options aren’t great on this slate so I’m going with relative safety. Allen averages 0.99 DKFP per minute and played 43 minutes in Game 1. A similar workload should be expected. He is not an offensive force, so the ceiling is muted but he does control the glass, racks up defensive stats and has scored double-figures in six straight due to putbacks and cheapies when defenses converge on Mitchell and Garland. He went for 38.5 DKFP in Game 1 and should score somewhere in the 30-DKFP range if he plays a full complement of minutes.

Other Options - Deandre Ayton ($6,200)

Value

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns ($5,000) – Zubac was routinely playing over 30 minutes a night early on. As the season progressed and transactions were made, those games were fewer and farther between. Since the beginning of March, Zubac has played more than 30 minutes just twice. In Game 1, he received 30 minutes and he could see a similar workload to match up with the size of Deandre Ayton ($6,200). Zubac went for 12 points and 15 rebounds on Sunday, which translated to 30.75 DKFP. He averages 0.97 DKFP per minute, so the likely outcome is that he lands somewhere in the high-20s.

Other Options - Robert Williams ($4,900), Mason Plumlee ($4,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.