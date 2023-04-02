Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 2

Sundays are NBA days now. There are day games, but the night slates and sweats remain supreme. This week the slate is massive, so let’s dive into the research. We can get ahead by digging into the nine-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, $10,300 — This is going to be a tough game for the Warriors. The Nuggets are the best team in the NBA and the Warriors are one of the worst road teams in the NBA. The odds are stacked against Golden State, but that makes this a great spot for Curry. It’s going to take a heroic effort on his part to win this game. He knows that. He’s going into Sunday’s game expecting to play maximum minutes and take maximum shots. DFS players cant ask for much more.

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs, $8,000 — This is the opposite of Curry’s situation. Fox will enjoy one of the softest matchups on the slate. On top of that, the Spurs play at an accelerated pace. Curry may carry more volume and minutes, but the matchup isn’t great. Fox may not get as much work, but it will be easy work. The Spurs present a golden matchup with a 117.7 Defensive Efficiency Rating (30th) and an appealing 103.8 in Pace (2nd).

Value

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, $4,300 — If it’s Sunday, then the Nuggets are at home. Regular readers of the weekend DFS targets article know what that means. It’s KCP time. The shooting guard is acclimated to the thin Denver air. Away teams are not. His splits indicate the handicap. The up-tempo Warriors that struggle on the road should provide a sizable statistical boost to the normally average player. The Warriors present a slightly attractive matchup with a 111.8 Def. Eff. Rating (19th) and a brilliant 104.1 in Pace (1st).

Forward

Studs

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder, $8,900 — His game log is not eye popping but neither is his salary. This game matters. Home court is on the line. The Suns were off on Saturday and will be off on Monday. Durant will give everything he’s got, and so will the up-tempo Thunder. This should be a high-scoring close game, and with that, Durant with his heavy minutes and usage rate should have a safe floor with plenty of upside.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets, $9,600 — It’s now or never. James needs to play and he needs to produce. At first glance, there might be blowout concerns with this matchup. This might be an opportunity to rest old man James. On second thought, the Lakers are a borderline play-in team. Should anyone expect the Lakers to win any game easily?

Value

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks, $3,600 — This is the second night of a back-to-back, so Kleber’s status is uncertain. However, due to the back-to-back, Kleber was conservatively priced. After 20.25 DKFP in 27 minutes Saturday, Kleber’s price seems very favorable. He scored 28.5 DKFP in 32 minutes off the bench last Sunday. With the Mavs sitting outside of the playoff cut line, it will be all hands on deck. Kleber’s second-unit minutes should be safe on Sunday.

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, $11,600 — Why does the Joker keep winning the MVP? First and foremost, he’s the most valuable player. Second, he plays every night. Not only is he incredibly durable, but he’s productive every night. He flirts with a triple-double every game. Jokic has not played since the Nuggets’ win on Mar. 27 vs. the 76ers. He scored 71.25 DKFP in that contest. If he suits up in this up-tempo matchup then DFS players might as well give up if he’s not in their lineup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, $11,300 — This is no time to fool around. There will be nights down the stretch where the Bucks can afford to give Antetokounmpo a night off but Sunday is not one of those nights. The Bucks cannot afford to give up a game in the standings to the 76ers.

Value

Onyeka Okungwu, Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks, $4,700 — His upside is limited because his minutes are limited. There is no sign that the Hawks back-up center will get additional work on Sunday. If he does, he’ll smash. Over the last 12 games, Okungwu is averaging 28.5 DKFP in 20.6 MPG for an average point-per-dollar return of 6.4x.

