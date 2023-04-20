Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 20

Game 3s. This is when the temperature of a series increases by many degrees, as the favorite travels to hostile seas for the first time, trying to put the squeeze and bring the home fans to their knees. Oftentimes, this game offers the keys for one team to sail calmly into the next round with a pleasant breeze. Yet, there are no guarantees because the intensity ratchets up immensely. The home team rallies for one last defense, as the Chinese did when the Japanese sailed across the water to try and seize all the resources and the trees. May you successfully foresee who puts up flames tonight. If you have no clue, go type in questions to AskJeeves.

Domantas Sabonis ($9,000), Jordan Poole ($6,000) and Andrew Wiggins ($6,300) are the notable players on the injury report. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the PHI/BKN game with the lowest total on the slate by a wide margin at 209.5. The visiting 76ers are favored by 4.5 points. The SAC/GS game has the highest total at 240. The home team Warriors are favored by 6.0 points. The PHO/LAC game has a total of 226.5 with the visiting Suns favored by 3.0 points.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings ($9,700) – The Warriors are down 0-2, will be without Draymond Green and could also not have the services of Poole and Wiggins. Curry should garner a massive usage rate and let it fly from downtown with reckless abandon. Curry is no chump and he’s not going to go down without at least going for his. The pace should be blistering fast in this game and the 240 total is the highest on the slate. Curry has played 26 games at home this season and 30 on the road. The 3-point percentage was 45% at home and just 40% on the road. Curry has scored at least 40 DKFP in 12 of the last 13 games with two of those over 60 DKFP.

Other Options - De’Aaron Fox ($9,100), Klay Thompson ($7,200), Russell Westbrook ($8,000)

Value

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors ($5,600) – Monk has been the microwave off the bench for the Kings all season, and he can tickle the twine with the best of them. The usage rate will likely be over 20% and could approach 30% if things break right. In the first two games of this series, he played 29 and 32 minutes, hoisted 13 and 15 shots and produced 38.75 and 33 DKFP. During the regular season, Monk actually shot better on the road than at home (45% from the field and 39% from downtown on the road vs. 43% from the field and 30% from downtown at home).

Other Options - Kevin Huerter ($5,400)

Forward

Studs

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns ($9,500) – Kawhi and Kevin Durant ($9,600) are separated by only $100, and their projections are very similar. I’d have no issues going with Durant because, well, he’s one of the most consistent and unstoppable fantasy forces in the game. That said, the Clippers have been very physical with him so there is a chance that they could limit him from producing a ceiling outcome. In addition, the current projections have Durant with slightly more ownership. As for Kawhi, he is also a consistent and unstoppable fantasy force. He may not have access to the ceiling that Durant has, but he’s gone for over 50 DKFP in the last three games, all against Phoenix.

Other Options - Kevin Durant ($9,600), Andrew Wiggins ($6,300)

Value

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings ($4,300) – With Draymond Green suspended, DiVincenzo should get the start. He averages 0.88 DKFP and, in 37 games as a starter this season, averaging 30 minutes, 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals. Jordan Poole ($6,000) and Gary Payton II ($4,400) are both questionable which could mean more minutes for DiVincenzo.

Other Options - Harrison Barnes ($5,100), Torrey Craig ($4,700)

Center

Studs

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets ($10,700) – Embiid is the most expensive player on the slate and the only one priced above $10,000. He also has the highest projection and the projected ownership numbers look to be very favorable as of now. During the first two games of this series, the usage rate has been 30.5% and 27.5%, and Embiid put up 42.25 and 59.75 DKFP. There are plenty of good options up top on this slate so decisions will have to be made. It’s well within the range of outcomes that Embiid scores in the 40 DKFP range, which wouldn’t pay off his price. It’s also a possibility that Embiid puts up the highest score on the slate. He put up 81.25 DKFP four games ago against Boston and has a high of 100.25 DKFP on the season. The probabilities are that he does not have a “have-to-have-it” score but if he goes for 80 DKFP at sub-20% ownership, then you’re toast.

Other Options - Deandre Ayton ($6,400)

Value

JaMychal Green, Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings ($3,400) – This is a high-risk play because Green may not even see the court. With Draymond Green suspended, though, I think Green could see some playing time as Wiggins and Looney can’t play all 48 minutes. Green averaged 0.98 DKFP per minute and, during the regular season, he scored at least 20 DKFP 13 times with two of those over 30 DKFP.

Other Options - Ivica Zubac ($5,300), Kevon Looney ($5,500)

