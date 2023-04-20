Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for April 20

It’s a fairly light slate in MLB tonight, as only five games are scheduled, starting at 6:35 p.m. ET. It limits the options we have to choose from, but you know we’re going to get you the best options. Let’s get into it.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $200K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Kodai Senga, New York Mets at San Francisco Giants, $10,300 - The pitching options tonight is not overly appealing. Despite being the most expensive option, Senga stands out against a very strikeout prone Giants club. On the year, the Giants currently lead the league in K% at 27.7% while slashing just .242/.322/.421 as a team. While Senga’s control can be shaky, his strikeout upside his high in this game. He’s whiffed at least six batters in each of his three starts and should be right in this range once again. Senga has pitched in nothing but cozy ballparks and tonight’s cool temperatures should help him out. Just be ready for some high ownership.

Value

Luke Weaver, Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates,$5,900 - Admittedly, this is a bit of a risky play. Weaver is coming off the IL and will be making his season debut against the Pirates. Weaver has been tremendously up and down all throughout his career but his salary is dirt cheap and that really caught my eye. For someone that has averaged over a strikeout per inning throughout his career, we can settle for an average start from him here. He made two starts in the minors that spanned 9.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and four walks, giving him an ERA of 3.00 and a 4.33 FIP. At this price point, he doesn’t have to mow down the Pirates and I suspect his ownership will be low.

INFIELD

Stud

Pete Alonso, New York Mets at San Francisco Giants, $5,800 - A stellar matchup for Alonso, who’ll face off against Sean Manaea ($9,900). The Giants starter is vastly overpriced tonight, which could lead to some lower ownership on the Mets bats. I’m really struggling to understand how Manaea, who has allowed six runs on nine hits through 11.1 innings is just under $10K tonight. Since last season, he’s allowed a .349 wOBA and a 1.9 HR/9 to right-handed bats. Then we have Alonso, who has logged 28 at-bats against lefties this season and has nine hits, with five of them going for extra bases. Four home runs and a double certainly does the trick.

Stud

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, $4,500 - Keep an eye out for the weather here as we could see a delayed start. However, once that wraps up, it should be clear for these teams to play. Hoerner has fully taken advantage of the bigger bases and is your current stolen base leader alongside Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins. This has helped him average 11.7 DKFP over his last 10 games, which also includes three doubles, four RBI and eight runs scored. Hoerner has been getting on base at a very impressive clip thus far and boasts a .395 OBP and eight multi-hit games. With winds blowing out in Chicago, he should be in for another good night against starter Michael Grove ($7,400).

Value

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks, $2,000 - Looks like someone forgot to adjust his salary! Whoops! What the hell else do I need to say?

OUTFIELD

Stud

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, $5,100 - The entire Cubs lineup isn’t getting the attention they currently deserve. Did you realize the Cubs are currently tied fourth in the league for runs scored? I bet you didn’t (but now you do). Happ has also been a hitter that’s quietly been crushing it, averaging 9.8 DKFP over his last 10. As mentioned, Grove isn’t a pitcher to be intimidated by and since last season has a .375 wOBA against left-handed bats. What I really like about Happ, however, has been his influx of stolen bases. This is not someone known to be a threat to run until maybe this season? Posting a career-high nine stolen bases twice, Happ has already stolen three through 17 games. If he’s truly adding this to his resume, his ability to get on base, hit for power and speed makes him a truly big threat.

Stud

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres, $4,000 - The salary for Carroll has slowly adjusted to a more reasonable level of $4,000. Gone are the days when we could play him for the stone minimum, a level we’ll never see again. Nonetheless, he’s very much in play at this salary and in this matchup. Michael Wacha ($8,600) is another overpriced pitcher who has been roughed up in two of the three starts he’s made. He dominated the Braves in between the other two starts but against the Brewers and Rockies, those were as bad as advertised. Carroll has been hitting for power against righties with a .326 ISO to go with a .383 wOBA and a 135 wRC+. Between that and his base stealing abilities, he’s an easy click at $4,000.

Value

Jack Suwinski, Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds, $2,900 - Shoutout to Garion Thorne for putting me on Suwinski. Yes, I did talk about Weaver earlier but Suwinski is so damn cheap, which is baffling considering how good he’s been. Not only has been hitting for power with four home runs and three doubles in 12 games, he’s in the highest percentile in almost every stat you want a hitter to be in. xwOBA (99%), HardHit% (93%), Averge Exit Velocity (96%), Barrel % (100%). It’s wild. Get him while he’s cheap and especially if you’re not going with Weaver, who has struggled against lefties in the past.

Value

Mark Canha, New York Mets at San Francisco Giants, $3,200 - I look toward Canha when the Mets are facing a lefty. He’s always been a much better hitter against southpaws and we’ve already seen that in the early going of 2023. His numbers aren’t off the charts but he does enough at his low salary. Last season against lefties, he averaged just under 7 DKFP in those matchups. Canha has been hitting either fifth or sixth in the lineup and if Manaea struggles like I anticipate, he should be coming to the plate with the opportunity to knock in some runs.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $200K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.