Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 21

Rudy Gobert ($6,600) is the only notable player on the injury report. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the BOS/ATL game with a 228 total, the highest on the slate. The visiting Celtics are favored by 5.0 points. The CLE/NYK has the lowest total at 211.5. The Knicks are at home and favored by 1.5 points. The DEN/MIN game has a 223 total with the visiting Nuggets favored by 2.5 points.

Guard

Studs

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks ($9,300) – Mitchell is the most expensive player at the position, which will likely depress his ownership because of salary constraints. Most will go with either Jaylen Brown ($8,300) or Anthony Edwards ($8,500). As of now, I lean toward Mitchell. He’s only $1,000 more expensive but I think the floor/ceiling combo is higher than with those two and the lower projected ownership is enticing. On the season, Mitchell has exceeded points expectations 70% of the time. Over the last six games, he’s put up over 50 DKFP in five of those contests with two over 60. He’s attempted 23 shots in three of those games with two with at least 30. The usage rate has been in the mid-to-high 30 percent range. In Game 2, the usage rate was only 17.6% while Darius Garland ($7,400) had himself a game. Despite that, Mitchell still went for 46.5 DKFP on only 11 field goal attempts. In six games against New York this season, Mitchell has gone for 46.5, 66.25, 57.5, 59, 37 and 69.25 DKFP.

Other Options - Jalen Brunson ($7,600), Derrick White ($6,100), Jamal Murray ($8,000), Dejounte Murray ($8,100)

Value

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks ($5,800) – There are some cheaper options that are very viable tonight. If you need to save salary, then go that route. I just think Smart has the highest ceiling out of that group. Towards the end of the season, Smart was playing in the 28 minutes range. In the first two games of this series, he’s received 32 minutes in each. Shooting efficiency can be a challenge for Smart, but he contributes in so many categories that the floor is high and he does have access to 40 or even 50-DKFP burgers if things break right. In the first two games of this series, he’s gone for 35.75 and 40.25 DKFP. On the season, he’s averaging 0.9 DKFP, so the likely expectation is that he lands somewhere in the 20 DKFP range. If you strictly want a floor at a cheap cost, then there are better options. If you want upside, then Get Smart.

Other Options - Mike Conley ($5,500), Bruce Brown ($4,800), Malcolm Brogdon ($5,200)

Forward

Studs

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets ($8,500) – The floor may be lower than the other top options at the position, but the ceiling is similar, and he’s $1,400 cheaper than Jayson Tatum ($9,900). In Game 2, Edwards played 42 minutes and garnered a 31% usage rate. He was uber-aggressive and exploited some deficiencies on defense that the Nuggets have. Denver will make adjustments, but when Edwards is aggressive like he was in Game 2, there is not much a defense can do because of his crazy athleticism and explosiveness. He ended up with 62 DKFP. During the season, Edwards was more efficient at home, shooting 46% from the field and 39% from downtown, compared to 45% and 35% on the road. Just know that it’s within the range of outcomes that Edwards ends up in the 30 DKFP range. With Minnesota down 0-2 in the series, I like Edwards to be aggressive and be in a position to put up a big game.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($9,900), Jaylen Brown ($8,300)

Value

Al Horford, Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks ($5,600) – Horford is boring. He garners a usage rate under 10% for goodness’ sake! That said, he’s played 32 and 38 minutes in the first two games of this series and contributes a little something in every category. There’s something to be said for consistency, as Horford has put up 26.5 and 26.25 DKFP in the first two games. If things break right, Horford could get to 40 DKFP but, more than likely, he will end up in the 20 DKFP range. It will come down to roster construction.

Other Options - De’Andre Hunter ($4,600), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,100), Aaron Gordon ($5,900), Kyle Anderson ($5,700)

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves ($10,700) – Jokic has put up 42.5 and 50.75 DKFP in the first two games of the series. One of those games was a blowout in which he only played 29 minutes. If Jokic ends in the 50-DKFP area, he probably won’t be worth the price tag. In five games against Minnesota this season, Jokic went over 65 DKFP twice but ended below 50 DKFP twice as well. Here’s the thing, though. Jokic is always in play to triple-double and put up a “have-to-have-it” score. Value is tough to find on this slate so getting to Jokic is difficult. In addition, it’s more than likely that he doesn’t break the slate. That said, he’s Jokic. Decisions, decisions.

Other Options - Jarrett Allen ($6,700)

Value

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($3,800) – The popular value option will be Okongwu. In Game 2, he played 24 minutes and put up 24.75 DKFP. Hartenstein played 27 minutes and went for 21.25 DKFP. He’s $300 cheaper and the ownership percentage will likely be half of Okongwu’s. Hartenstein also played 22 minutes in Game 1, so he’s a significant part of the rotation.

Other Options - Onyeka Okongwu ($4,100)

