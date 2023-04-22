Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 23

Sunday’s NBA DFS slate is another round one four-game slate. The Cavs travel to the Garden to take on the Knicks at 1 p.m. ET. The Kings and Warriors continue their exciting series at Golden State at 3:30 p.m. ET. Boston is at Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET. The slate closes in Minnesota at 9:30 p.m. ET with the Nuggets vs. the Timberwolves.

Guard

Studs

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, $9,200 — Stars step up their game in the Garden. Mitchell has already stepped up his game. Over the last three weeks, Mitchell is averaging 57.6 DKFP across 40.6 MPG for a nightly value return of 6.3x. So far, the Knicks have struggled to control Mitchell in this series. Even in a poor performance on Friday, Mitchell still scored 40 DKFP. Game 4 is a must-win game for the Cavs, so Mitchell will likely step up his level of play.

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, $8,100 — The T-Wolves are outmanned. Most teams do not stand a chance in a series with the Nuggets. The No. 8 seed at times looks competitive, but as minutes pass, the Nuggets inevitably pull away. That separation has been led by Murray. He scored 49.5 DKFP in 33 minutes in game one and followed with 56.25 DKFP in game two. In game three, he scored 44 DKFP on a night where Nikola Jokic was the star.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, $8,300 — This hasn’t been a great series for Young or the Hawks. The Celtics are pretty good. This is it. The Hawks aren’t going to win this series but they can extend it. They can go down fighting at home. Young always has the green light to take over the game, but the team in the green has thrown up the red light for the team in the red. Young will play close to 40 minutes in a do-or-die game. He will take a million shots. He could also flirt with 20 assists. There’s also the risk that Boston continues to shut him down. On Friday, Young responded and the Celtics did not. He scored 32 points (58 DKFP) and made this a series. The Hawks could even the series at home on Sunday with another exceptional showing by Young.

Value

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, $5,600 — This is a very safe play with some sneaky upside. Huerter plays 30 minutes, grabs five boards and takes 12-15 shots per night. He scored 27.25 DKFP in game two and 25 DKFP in game three. That’s his floor. He was 2-for-9 from downtown in game two and 1-for-6 in game three. He missed all of his threes in game one. Eventually his shots will fall, and he’ll be in the winning DFS lineup.

Forward

Studs

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, $9,900 — It’s simple math. Tatum is playing close to 40 minutes per game in this series and his usage rate is around 30%. There’s only two ways that Tatum fails on Sunday. He could have a poor shooting night. Those are rare for Tatum, and the fear of a poor shooting night is the same for any player on any slate. The other concern is that the Hawks do not show up. That fear exists for other stars facing lower-seeded teams, too. His shooting was not great on Friday and he still managed to tally 54.5 DKFP. As for the Hawks not showing up, that seems unlikely. They’re at home with a chance to reset this series.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets, $8,600 — The Timberwolves closed out the regular season with must-win games, and Edwards carried his team into the playoffs and through the play-in games. He’s regularly scoring over 50 DKFP, playing 40 minutes per night and taking close to 20 shots. The T-Wolves lost game two at Denver but Edwards kept them in the game by scoring 41 points (62 DKFP). Game three was more of the same. Despite Edwards’ heroics (60.25 DKFP), Minnesota lost their third game of the series. Edwards has a solid floor due to his volume and there is plenty of upside when his shot is falling.

Value

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, $4,600 — The Warriors woke up in game three. This is not a surprise. They’re veterans, defending champs and their backs were against the wall. Also, they’re a terrible road team. They won game three at home. Much of that win was thanks to DiVincenzo. He scored 34.25 DKFP despite shooting 2-for-8 from the field. His peripheral stats were off the charts — seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals. He can replicate those stats and add some scoring on Sunday.

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, $10,600 — This has been a relatively quiet series for the Joker. His set has featured few punch lines but that’s how he’d rather have it. The Nuggets do not need Jokic to do everything in order to beat the T-Wolves. That being said, Jokic is a lot cheaper than his regular season price. He still has a 50-point floor and Jokic could explode on Sunday as he attempts to finish this series as soon as possible. It looked like he was ready to get this series over with on Friday when he recorded a triple-double and 57.25 DKFP on the way to the Nuggets 120-111 win in game three.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, $8,900 — The elite centers on this slate do not appear to have a lot of upside. Jokic and Sabonis are more than capable of scoring north of 70 DKFP but that’s not a likely outcome in a playoff game. DFS players would do well to adjust their mind sets for these short slates. These are competitive contests. Teams are matching up and building game plans, unlike the regular season where teams face a new opponent every night. Upside takes a backseat to floor. The stars’ salaries show this situation. Sabonis’ 43.5 DKFP on Thursday may not seem spectacular, but that’s a solid score on a short playoff slate.

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, $5,800 — So much for this series being over. With Draymond Green out, Looney stepped up and scored 43.5 DKFP in 31 minutes on Thursday. It’s possible that Looney’s role could shrink on Sunday. However, that really should not matter. Looney only scored four points in game three. His fantasy performance was boosted by his 20 rebounds. If Looney plays 30 minutes with the same approach, then he can easily grab 15 boards. Expecting 10 points is not unreasonable. Another 40-point game, in a must-win game at home, is not out of the question.

