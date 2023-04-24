DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Mexico Open at Vidanta Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to the sunny beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Vidante Vallarta will be the host course this week and is a 7,456-yard par 71, featuring paspalum grass greens. The field this week will be headlined by defending champion and World No. 1 Jon Rahm along with Tony Finau.

The PGA TOUR heads to the sunny beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Tony Finau ($10,700)

Finau is the optimal pay-up option on the week at just $10,700. DraftKings priced Jon Rahm at $12,000, which is pretty tough to fit onto a lineup while still liking your other five golfers. You lose very little dropping from the Masters champion to Finau, especially considering Finau finished T2 at this event last year.

The thought process on Finau used to be to play him in Majors, but he’s really turned into a birdie-fest specialist, winning both the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic last season in dominant fashion.

On the year, he ranks No. 1 on the PGA TOUR in SG: Approach, fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green and fourth in SG: Total. Obviously, if pricing did not matter, Rahm would be the preferred option, but nothing in DFS is done in a vacuum, so Finau is the best price-considered play on the board.

Stephan Jaeger ($8,200)

Jaeger is having a really strong year thus far, having made 12-of-15 cuts with one top-10 finish and three additional top-30 finishes. He ranks 44th on the PGA TOUR this season in SG: Tee-to-Green and 11th in this field. This is largely due to his fantastic short game, where he ranks 14th on the PGA TOUR in SG: Around-the-Green and sixth in this field. This allows him to consistently stay out of trouble and avoid blowups.

Jaeger played this event last season and finished T15, but comes into play this year in much better form and a far superior golfer. His stats on the season simply do not line up with his price, making him one of the premier values on the slate this week.

Harry Hall ($7,400)

Hall has turned into a bit of a resort course specialist, having finished T13 at the Corales Puntacana Championship and T7 at the Puerto Rico Open this season. This is not entirely surprising since he’s one of the best putters on the PGA TOUR, and these events are usually decided by who catches fire with the flat stick. The Englishman ranks fourth on the PGA TOUR in SG: Putting for the season and second in this field behind only Maverick McNealy

In addition to the two high resort-course finishes, Hall is coming off a very respectable T28 at the Valero Texas Open his last time out. He’s been playing really well for someone who costs just $7,400 in a field like this.

