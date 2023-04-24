Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for April 24

Major League Baseball is ready to start the work week with another big Monday full of new series getting underway. On DraftKings, the main slate gets started at 7:07 p.m. ET and includes seven great matchups. There are two divisional matchups on tap for this slate, and a nice blend of three AL matchups, two NL matchups and two interleague contests.

PITCHER

Stud

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins ($10,900) – Strider stands out in the crowd of 14 SP options on Monday, and he’s worth building around as a stud option even though he’s the most expensive option on this slate. He has looked sharp in his first four starts this season, going 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 2.28 FIP while striking out 36 in just 22 innings for an MLB-leading 14.73 K/9. Strider has been remarkably consistent with exactly nine strikeouts in each of his four starts. In his two no-decisions, he produced 19.1 and 19.7 DKFP, but in his two wins over the Nats and Padres, he went off for 31.9 and 32.5 DKFP.

He gets a great home matchup on Monday night, as the Braves open a series with the Marlins. While the Marlins are over .500 at 12-10, they still rank in the lower half of the league in home runs and wOBA. The Fish definitely improved their lineup for this season, but they still are a good matchup for Strider, whose elite strikeout potential gives him a sky-high ceiling and makes him too excellent to pass up, especially compared to the other options available.

Other Options – Sonny Gray ($9,300), Alex Cobb ($8,900)

Value

Colin Rea, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Detroit Tigers ($7,000) – Rea and the Brewers continue their homestand by welcoming in the Tigers this Monday night, and it should be a good matchup for Rea to return value. Detroit has the worst team batting average in the majors, hitting only .209 with 15 homers and a .265 wOBA which is the worst in the Majors. The Tigers also have a 26.2% K%, which is the third-highest of all teams in the league.

Rea is a bit of a journeyman, spending time with the Padres, Marlins and Cubs before landing in Milwaukee. He played two seasons in Japan’s NPL, going 8-7 with a 3.41 ERA in 29 starts for the SoftBank Hawks before making his return to the States this season. He was impressive in his first start of the season, holding the Padres to one run in 5 2⁄ 3 innings and striking out six on his way to 21 DKFP. He only managed 2.5 DKFP in his second start against Seattle, but all of that damage came in one tough inning. While he doesn’t have elite strikeout stuff, he did show enough upside in that start in San Diego to be a solid option in such a favorable matchup against the Tigers.

Other Options – Brad Keller ($7,500), Jhony Brito ($6,800)

INFIELD

Stud

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox ($5,700) – Vlad smashed his third home run in his last five games on Sunday, breaking a scoreless tie and powering the Blue Jays to a series win in the Bronx. Guerrero is hitting a blistering .341 through his first 22 games of the season with five home runs, a .420 wOBA and a 56.6% hard-hit rate, per Statcast. Guerrero has dropped his K% from over 15% in each of his first four seasons to only 10.1% so far this year while still ranking near the top of all the advanced metrics built around exit velocity. He is off to an MVP-style start, and he’ll get a good matchup against Lance Lynn ($8,400) highlighted below in stacks.

Stud

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks ($5,100) – Despite the Royals’ offensive woes, Witt has gotten off to a strong start to his sophomore season in the Majors. The 23-year-old is hitting .333 over his past 12 games with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and four stolen bases. He has averaged 10.9 DKFP per contest over that span with a .396 wOBA and s 39.5% hard-hit rate. Witt has a .348 wOBA and .261 ISO against lefties, and he gets a good matchup against Dbacks call-up Tommy Henry ($5,000), who posted a 6.33 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 21 1/3 innings at Triple-A this season after a 5.36 ERA in nine big-league starts last year.

Other Options – Thairo Estrada ($5,500), DJ LeMahieu ($4,000)

Value

Brian Anderson, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Detroit Tigers ($3,400) – Anderson is a versatile value option who can fill in at 3B or in the OF. He brings good potential power production and has flourished in Milwaukee after arriving as a free agent from Miami. Anderson has five homers on the year after going yard twice on Sunday and is hitting .280 with a .253 ISO and .383 wOBA. He and the Brew Crew on Monday will face Matthew Boyd ($6,600), who is always tough on lefties but usually beatable by righties like Anderson.

Value

Jordan Diaz, Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels ($2,700) – The A’s have been worth following for fantasy this season since they continue to give young players a shot near the top of their lineup and typically come remarkably cheap. Diaz is one of the team’s top hitting prospects and arrived for his MLB debut last week at just 22 years old. He has hit safely in all four of his games including a go-ahead pinch-hit solo homer in the ninth inning on Friday that gave the A’s their only win in their last 10 games. Diaz is 4-for-11 (.364) with that home run, a .462 wOBA and a 44.4% hard-hit rate. Especially if he slides into the second spot in the order, he brings a lot of upside for a player under $3K in a matchup against lefty José Suarez ($5,800), who has struggled in his first three starts of the season.

Other Options – Brandon Drury ($3,600), Gabriel Moreno ($2,700), Mike Brosseau ($2,300)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins ($6,500) – Acuña has been locked in as a pay-up play in the outfield and shows no signs of slowing down. He has averaged 13.0 DKFP per game over his first 22 contests. He leads the Majors with 12 y stolen bases, including five thefts in his past three games in his weekend series against the Astros. He’s not just a one-category producer, though, and has also smashed three home runs and hit .374 with a .441 wOBA. He has a history of dominating against the Marlins, hitting .318 with 22 home runs in 71 career games against the Fish. In those games, he has averaged 12.25 DKFP. Coming in with so much momentum, Acuña is a great piece to build around as he takes on Edward Cabrera ($7,800) in the series opener.

Stud

Hunter Renfroe, Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics ($5,100) – Renfroe has added some nice power to the middle of the Angels lineup, swatting six homers in his first 22 games this season. He is hitting a solid .274 overall with a .390 wOBA and usually does most of his damage against lefties. That career trend has continued this season, as he has gone 9-for-18 (.500) against southpaws with two homers and a .587 wOBA. He’s in a good matchup against a lefty highlighted below in stacks, and the 31-year-old slugger should be set to keep crushing on Monday night.

Other Options – Mike Trout ($5,900), George Springer ($4,600)

Value

Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox ($3,400) – Merrifield may have to log some extra time at 2B, depending on the status of Santiago Espinal (wrist), but whether he’s in the outfield or at the keystone spot, he brings good upside on Monday. Merrifield comes into Monday’s good matchup (more below) with a nine-game hitting streak. He has gone 13-for-34 (.382) over that span with four doubles, a .383 wOBA and two stolen bases. He has at least eight DKFP in six of his past seven games, and he brings good upside due to his power and speed even though he’s usually in the lower part of the Toronto order.

Value

Esteury Ruiz, Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels ($2,900) – Ruiz has locked himself in as the top leadoff option in Oakland by hitting .280 with a .322 wOBA and five stolen bases. He hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games while picking up four of those steals in that span with a solid .326 batting average. He has gone 9-for-19 (.474) with one walk and three hit-by-pitch against lefties this season. He makes an intriguing bargain mini-stack with Diaz against Suarez. Ruiz doesn’t bring hardly any power, but his speed, salary and opportunity at the top of the lineup make him a good pick to play under $3K.

Other Options – Eloy Jiménez ($3,500), Brent Rooker ($3,400), Joey Wiemer ($2,100)

STACKS

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox – The Blue Jays are in a good spot at home against Lynn and the White Sox. While he’s a well-established option, Lynn has struggled this year, giving up 18 runs on 29 hits in his first 21 1⁄ 3 innings this season. He has allowed six home runs, including four to left-handed hitters who have a .470 wOBA against him in the early going. To attack that split, Daulton Varsho ($4,000) is an intriguing option while Brandon Belt ($2,200), Cavan Biggio ($2,200) and Kevin Kiermaier ($2,700) are cheap left-handed options with a little pop as well. Guerrero, Bo Bichette ($5,700) and George Springer ($4,600) are always strong plays from the top of the order as well with Matt Chapman ($5,200) swinging a hot bat as well.

Los Angles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics – Only six pitchers have given up more home runs this season than Lance Lynn, and one of them is Ken Waldichuk ($6,300), who is starting Monday for the Athletics. The lefty has allowed 17 runs in 20 innings over his first four starts and six of his seven home runs allowed have come to right-handed batters, who have a .454 wOBA against him. Taylor Ward ($4,900), Mike Trout ($5,900) and Renfroe are a strong trio of Angels in the Outfield while Anthony Rendon ($4,400) and Brandon Drury ($3,600) are good midrange options as well. Shohei Ohtani ($6,200) is worth a look in just about every matchup, and on the other extreme of the salary structure, Zach Neto ($2,700) brings some value.

