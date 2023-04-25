Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Clippers Showdown on April 25

There will be three more playoff games Tuesday, one of which will be Game 5 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. This matchup will also be a featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider while building your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $200K Fadeaway [50K to 1st] (LAC vs PHX)

Captain’s Picks

Devin Booker ($15,900 CP): Booker has the Suns in a position to advance to the second round with a win in Game 5. He is having a stellar series, averaging 34.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks across 44 minutes per game. The Clippers’ defense is without Kawhi Leonard (knee), so don’t expect them to be able to slow down Booker.

Russell Westbrook ($15,300 CP): The injuries to Leonard and Paul George (knee) have forced Westbrook into a leading role. In the last two games with them sidelined, Westbrook scored 66 and 54 DKFP. With all of the minutes and shot attempts that he can handle coming his way, his ability to stuff the stat sheet in so many different areas makes him an ideal option for this important position.

UTIL Plays

Chris Paul ($8,200): Paul doesn’t have the same scoring upside that Booker and Westbrook do, which takes him out of consideration for Captain’s Pick. However, like Westbrook, he can also provide plenty of rebounds, assists and defensive stats. His contributions in those areas have helped him score at least 36 DKFP in all four games of this series. That makes him worth targeting for a utility spot.

Eric Gordon ($5,600): Gordon has started and logged at least 31 minutes in each game of this series. With Leonard and George out, expect him to remain in the same role for this elimination game. The problem with Gordon for DFS purposes is that he provides very little production outside of the scoring column. However, he is an excellent 3-point shooter, posting a 37.1% mark from behind the arc during the regular season. If he can get hot from deep, he can score in bunches.

Torrey Craig ($4,800): Craig had his worst performance of the series in Game 4, scoring just eight points to go along with five rebounds. He went 0-for-2 from behind the arc after shooting a combined 10-for-16 from deep over the first three games. In those three games, he scored at least 30.3 DKFP twice. He shot 39.5% from behind the arc during the regular season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to bounce back in the department and provide value.

Fades

Ivica Zubac ($5,200): The Clippers began the season with a lack of size behind Zubac, which helped him average a career-high 29 minutes per game. However, the midseason acquisition of Mason Plumlee ($3,800) caused Zubac’s playing time to decrease to an average of 27 minutes over his final 19 games of the regular season. In this series, Zubac has logged 24 minutes or fewer two times. That has contributed to him scoring fewer than 19 DKFP three times.

THE OUTCOME

This is an ideal spot for the Suns to move onto the next round. The Clippers have put up a fight, but being without their two best players is just too much to overcome. The Suns won Game 4 in Los Angeles by 12 points, and a similar margin of victory could be the result for them in Game 5. They certainly don’t want to let this game slip away and have to return to Los Angeles for a Game 6.

Final Score: Suns 118, Clippers 105

