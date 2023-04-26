F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023

Formula 1 fantasy racing returns after several weeks off for Round 4 and DraftKings DFS F1 is back with another large fantasy racing contest that pays $25K to first place. Get your pancakes and coffee ready. This week’s street circuit takes place east of Turkey on the Caspian Sea in Baku, Azerbaijan. It will be an early Sunday morning DFS slate.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 takes place at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($14,400) — The reigning champ is on his way to beating the single-season wins record he set in 2022. Verstappen led 36 laps and won the Azerbaijan GP last season. He led 29 laps and was on his way to a win until blowing a tire with five laps remaining in the 2021 street race.

2. Sergio Perez ($11,400) — If anyone has a chance at beating Max, then it’s his teammate. Checo’s strength is street circuits. He won at Baku in 2021 and was the runner-up last season. He won the street race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit (Saudi Arabian GP) earlier this season.

3. Fernando Alonso ($10,200) — So far, Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso have lived up to the offseason hype. If not for Verstappen being unstoppable, then Alonso would be a championship favorite. There are three races in the books in 2023 and Alonso has three third-place finishes.

4. Lewis Hamilton ($9,600) — No one can tango with Max Verstappen. The top step is off limits. The rest of the podium is free and Hamilton could become a regular. After two top-5 finishes, Hamilton stepped onto the podium with a runner-up finish at Australia.

5. George Russell ($8,000) — As a team, Mercedes may be the No. 2 constructor this season. Azerbaijan should settle their ranking. Mercedes has developed major upgrades. Russell says the developments over the last three weeks were bigger than any offseason gains.

6. Charles Leclerc ($8,800) — Ferrari was predicted to struggle this season, but not this much. At the beginning of 2022, Leclerc had multiple wins and was in the championship hunt. In 2023, he has two retirements and a seventh-place finish.

7. Carlos Sainz ($7,400) — Australia never works out for Sainz, but even in the first two rounds of 2023, Sainz wasn’t particularly fast. The two Mercedes seem to be quicker.

8. Lance Stroll ($6,600) — Aston Martin is making a statement. They’re better than Ferrari this season and could be the No. 2 team behind Red Bull. Stroll was a back marker in 2022. This season, he has a sixth-place finish (Bahrain GP) and fourth-place finish (Australian GP).

9. Lando Norris ($5,800) — It was doom and gloom heading into the 2023 season. After a successful campaign in 2022, Norris was set to lose his title as leader of the mid-pack. McLaren struggled to develop the car during the winter. However, Norris has finished sixth and fourth in two of the first three rounds.

10. Yuki Tsunoda ($4,000) — The Australian Grand Prix was the first time Tsunoda was not in the optimal lineup this season. He still had a good IRL performance (10th) and DFS score (7 DKFP). The AlphaTauri driver is running well and easily beating his rookie teammate each round.

