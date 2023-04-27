Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for April 27

It’s a fairly light slate in MLB tonight, as only five games are scheduled, starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. It limits the options we have to choose from, but we’ll go over some of my favorite options from the player pool.

PITCHER

Stud

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, $10,000 - I had high hopes for the White Sox coming into this season but my goodness, does this team look pitiful. They enter tonight having lost seven games in a row and are just 1-9 over their last 10 games. To break their losing streak, they’ll have to overcome Shane McClanahan. Yeah, good luck with that. The Rays ace has been nearly untouchable to start the season, allowing just six earned runs over 29 innings with 37 strikeouts. The White Sox haven’t performed well against lefties, with a team .294 wOBA, an 85 wRC+ and a 24.5% K%. This should be another strong start for McClanahan.

Value

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers,$7,400 - Gibson is going up against the Tigers for the second time already this season. In fact, it’s the second time in a row against this lowly offense. Gibson looked like an ace in that game, allowing just one run on two hits and 11 strikeouts, somehow. Striking out 11 is extremely impressive for Gibson, as he hasn’t averaged at least a strikeout an inning in a season since 2019. I am not expecting Gibson to put that type of performance on the books again but the Tigers do provide plenty of strikeout upside with a 25.3% K% against righties.

INFIELD

Stud

Bobby Witt Jr, Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins, $5,200 - Witt Jr is starting to get into a groove at the plate. Over his last five games, he’s averaging 6.8 DKFP with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. He’s in a good matchup against Twins starter Tyler Mahle ($8,000), who hasn’t put up great numbers against righties. Mahle currently owns a .395 wOBA with a 4.99 FIP and three of the four home runs he’s allowed thus far.

Stud

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers, $5,100 - Rutschman and the Orioles are in a great spot against Joey Wentz ($5,100). Through four starts, Wentz already has a .366 wOBA with a 6.04 FIP and three home runs allowed. While Rutschman hasn’t hit for a ton of power against lefties, he does have a .373 wOBA and a 141 wRC+. Hitting cleanup, he has three players in front of him that also have good numbers against lefties. This could be a great opportunity for him to knock in some runs.

Value

Daniel Vogelbach, New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals, $2,300 - After receiving the day off last night with a lefty on the mound, Vogelbach should draw the start against Trevor Williams ($5,500). Throughout his career, Williams has really struggled against lefties. If you look back to last season, he posted a .376 wOBA with a 5.48 FIP. Vogelbach should be a low owned option at first base, as anyone stacking the Mets 1-5 will miss out on him. He’s slotted in the sixth spot in the lineup and will likely see ownership in the single digits.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals, $4,600 - This is a lot of the same analysis as I gave with Vogelbach. Using the Mets lefties to our advantage against Williams. The Mets can go very heavy with lefties in their lineup, starting as many as six tonight. Nimmo has been hitting very well as of late, averaging a solid 9.2 DKFP over his last 10 games with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored over that span. Williams is due for some regression, indicated by his 5.75 xERA compared to his 3.38 ERA.

Stud

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees at Texas Rangers, $6,300 - The Yankees may have finally broken out of their hitting slump last night, as they poured 12 runs on the Twins pitching staff. Tonight, they’ll go up against Andrew Heaney ($8,400) who allows a ton of fly balls. On the season, Heaney is seeing a 46% fly ball rate and a 24% line drive rate. As you can imagine, this usually leads to a lot of home runs, which is something he’s struggled with in the past. He’s only allowed two thus far but the teams he didn’t allow any were against the Athletics, Royals and Astros.

Value

Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, $3,200 - I’m all for using McClanahan tonight but man, this is such a cheap price for Jimenez. Yes, he’s been struggling at the plate, averaging just 5 DKFP over his last 10 games. But I cannot remember the last time he was this cheap. Looking back to last season, going against lefties is where he found a lot of success, posting a .364 wOBA with a 139 wRC+. I have no problem taking a shot with him at this extremely low salary. With a lot of ownership expected to go to McClanahan, Jimenez will be very low owned himself.

