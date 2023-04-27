Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Hawks vs. Celtics Showdown on April 27

After a wild Wednesday, the NBA has just one playoff game on the schedule Thursday. The Boston Celtics will once again try to eliminate the Atlanta Hawks, who kept their season alive with a big win in Boston in Game 5. This matchup also brings a Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $500K Shootaround [100K to 1st] (BOS vs ATL)

Captain’s Picks

Trae Young ($16,200 CP): Young’s heroics in Game 5 are the reason why the Hawks were able to extend this series. He nailed a clutch three-pointer to give the Hawks the win and scored 38 points, overall. He also chipped in 13 assists, giving him a total of 37 assists over the last three games. With the Hawks looking to force a Game 7, expect them to turn to Young early and often.

Jaylen Brown ($14,100 CP): With Jayson Tatum ($11,200; $16,800 CP) struggling in Game 5, it was Brown who almost helped the Celtics pull off the win. He scored 35 points on 15-for-23 shooting from the field. Overall, he is shooting 54.6 percent in this series. That has helped him score at least 41 DKFP three times. Using either Young or Tatum at the Captain’s spot will do a number on your budget. For those looking to deploy a more well-balanced lineup, rolling with Brown here is a viable option.

UTIL Plays

Dejounte Murray ($8,600): Murray was suspended for Game 5 after making contact with an official following Game 4. He’ll get a chance to redeem himself and help force a Game 7. Prior to his outburst, he had scored at least 42 DKFP in each of the first four games. He’s a great option for a utility spot, and an argument could be made for deploying him as the Captain’s Pick, too.

Marcus Smart ($6,800): Smart laid an egg in Game 5, scoring 16.3 DKFP over 26 minutes. He only attempted eight shots, and his two assists were by far his lowest mark of the series. Prior to that poor performance, he had averaged 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the first four games. Taking a chance for him to bounce back at his reasonable salary could be well worth it.

Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,400): As good as Young was Tuesday, don’t overlook what Bogdanovic did. He stepped into the starting lineup with Murray out, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, two blocks and three three-pointers over 35 minutes. While he should return to the second unit with Murray back, he scored at least 26.5 DKFP in three of the first four games in that role. The only rough night that he has had in this series was when he fouled out in just 19 minutes in Game 4.

Fades

Clint Capela ($5,200): Capela’s tenure with the Hawks might not last much longer. He only averaged 27 minutes per game during the regular season with Onyeka Okongwu ($4,600) playing a career-high 23 minutes per game. Okongwu has continued to eat into Capela’s minutes in the playoffs, which has contributed to Capela scoring 26.8 DKFP or fewer in all five games. Don’t expect their roles to change anytime soon, leaving Capela with limited upside.

THE OUTCOME

The Celtics couldn’t close out this series on their home floor and could be fighting an uphill battle against a desperate Hawks team in Atlanta. However, in the end, the Celtics just have too much talent and depth for the Hawks to ultimately get past them. Don’t expect Tatum to shoot 1-for-10 from behind the arc again like he did in Game 5. Counting on a better performance from him, look for the Celtics to win a close one.

Final Score: Celtics 127, Hawks 123

