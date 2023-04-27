Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 27

Back in the 1980s, Alphaville released the song, Forever Young. Here is the remix for 2023:

Let’s play in style, let’s play for a while. The offseason can wait, the Hawks are only down 3-2. Hoping for the best but expecting the worst. Are the Celtics gonna drop the bomb or not? Atlanta will die with Young or have him lead them forever. He is the only one who has the power, so they never say never. Sitting on the sidelines, the playoffs are a short trip. Elimination’s for the sad men. Can you imagine when the game is won? Turning all their frowns upside down. Praising their leaders, we’re gearing for fun. The games are won by the bad men. Forever Young. Trae Young needs to be the one. Does he want to be remembered forever? Forever, and ever. Forever Young. Trae Young needs to be the one. Does he want to be remembered forever. Forever Young.

There are no players on the injury report. DraftKings Sportsbook has the total for this game at 232, with the visiting Celtics favored by seven points.

Let’s go over the fantasy outlook for the game for Showdown contests on DraftKings.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $500K Shootaround [100K to 1st] (BOS vs ATL)

Captain’s Picks

Dejounte Murray ($12,900 CP) - Murray missed Game 5 due to a suspension so, “out of sight, out of mind” perhaps? On a showdown slate, probably not, but you never know. At his price, he’s a significant discount from Young and Jayson Tatum while being $1,200 cheaper than Jaylen Brown. Murray could exceed Brown’s output and come close to matching Young and Tatum if things break right.

In every game he’s played this series, he’s attempted at least 20 shots, dished out at least five dimes and grabbed nine, six, six and eight rebounds. He’s scored at least 23 points in every contest, and he’s a defensive maven who can rack up steals galore. He had four steals in Game 2 and three in Game 1. Murray has put up at least 42 DKFP in every game this series, with a high of 55.5. Slotting him into the CP spot allows for much flexibility for the rest of the lineup.

Robert Williams ($9,000 CP) - I like to have lineups with one higher-priced player as a captain and others with lower-priced players in order to fit as many studs as possible. So, Williams it is.

The floor is low due to unpredictable playing time and production. He’s played 22, 23, 19, 29 and 27 minutes. From a DKFP perspective, he put up 28, 19.25, 12.75, 44.75 and 21.75 DKFP, respectively. It’s that 44.75 DKFP that has me intrigued, as the upside is likely unmatched from any other low-priced player. During the regular season, Williams went for over 40 DKFP twice, so that wasn’t a completely outlier performance. Like Murray above, Williams can be an absolute force on the defensive end, racking up a bevy of blocks and steals. If he does that while grabbing boards and scoring cheapies off of setups from Boston’s guards and wings, a ceiling game is within the range of outcomes. There’s risk for sure, but the upside could be worth it, especially if the rostership is low.

FLEX Plays

Jaylen Brown ($9,400) - The range of outcomes has been as wide as the Rio Grande for Brown this series. He has a low of 25.25 DKFP but has gone over 50 DKFP twice. In the other two contests, he put up 33.75 and 41 DKFP. He has two games with fewer than 20 shot attempts, one game with 12 rebounds and another with only one. He has two games with three steals and two games with zero. That said, he is a significant part of the Celtics offense and garners a usage rate close to 30%. He does have 60-DKFP upside, something he did five times during the regular season. Tatum and Young obviously have higher ceilings, but Brown can match either if they have decent but not great games.

Value

De’Andre Hunter ($6,600) - The theme of this piece is “Wide Range of Outcomes.” I am siding with these players because the rostership could be slightly lower due to the volatility and all of these players have high ceilings. No risk it, no biscuit, right? For Showdown slates, you have to embrace volatility in order to differentiate.

Hunter has three games with fewer than 20 DKFP this series. In the other two, though, he went for 38 and 43.75 DKFP. He’s going to be on the court a ton, having played 42 and 40 minutes in the two most recent contests. Prior to that, he received 35 and 38 minutes of run. He’s attempted double-digit shots in every game. His main issue is that he doesn’t contribute much in the periphery categories. That said, he did grab seven and 12 rebounds in two contests and racked up a block and steal in one game.

Fades

Trae Young ($10,800) - I faded Young last game and will go right back to the well again. I’m a stupid, stupid man. What could go wrong? Young has only gone for 68.5 and 68.25 DKFP in the two most recent contests. The return of Murray should siphon off a smidge of usage while I continue to think that Boston will try and take the ball out of his hands and force others to beat them. Easier said than done, I know. This is one of the reasons why I like Hunter because he could get some extra looks. In addition, Young is always in play to shoot sub-40% from the field.

The Outcome

The Hawks have shown grit in forcing a Game 6, but the Celtics were one of the best road teams in the regular season and have most balanced rosters in the NBA. I expect them to dominate the boards and points in the paints while making the necessary adjustments for Young in moving on to the next round.

Final score: Celtics 122, Hawks 111

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st] (BOS vs ATL)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.