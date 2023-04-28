Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 28

The number of letters in Friday is six. We have two games tonight, both of them a Game 6. If a player bricks four of six treys, the total number of points comes out to six. How many fouls before a disqualification? Yup, six. Why do I rhyme you ask? For the clicks and of course the chicks! Seriously, though, I just like to have fun. It’s for the giggles and the kicks.

Luke Kennard ($3,800) is the only player listed as questionable on the injury report. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the SAC/GS game with a 234.5 total and the home team Warriors favored by 7.5 points. The MEM/LAL game has a 218.5 total with the home team Lakers favored by 4.5 points.

Guard

Studs

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors ($8,700) – Fox has been crazy consistent this series. Think Road Runner making Wile E. Coyote look like a fool. That’s how consistent he’s been. He’s scored at least 50 DKFP in every game this series. He’s attempted at least 22 shots in every game and at least eight treys in every contest with three games over 10 attempts. He’s racked up 2, 1, 2, 4 and 3 steals and dished out 9, 5, 9, 9, and 5 dimes. The most impressive number has been the rebounding, though, as Fox has grabbed 7, 9, 9, 5 and 1. The usage rate is over 30% and the Warriors have no answers for his speed. With his ability to make it rain from downtown, Fox has made them look silly. The Golden State Wile E. Coyotes.

Other Options - Desmond Bane ($7,400), Stephen Curry ($9,400), Ja Morant ($9,600)

Value

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($5,800) – They call him Hillbilly Kobe for a reason, because he can straight-up get buckets. Reaves is such a great connecting piece alongside LeBron and AD due to his versatility. He’s not the greatest spot-up shooter, but he’s not a complete brick fest either. He’s able to navigate pick-and-roll action and can take defenders off the dribble. He grabs boards and can dish out dimes. The usage rate has been in the high teens to 20%, and most importantly, he’s played at least 40 minutes in each of the last two contests. He’s scored at least 23 DKFP in every game this series, and has put up 37.5 and 38.5 in the two most recent.

Other Options - D’Angelo Russell ($5,700), Malik Monk ($5,500)

Forward

Studs

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($10,100) – LeBron is coming off a game in which he shot 5-of-17 from the field and 1-of-9 from downtown for 38.5 DKFP. I have a not-so-sneaky suspicion that he’s going to ball out tonight. He’s always in play to triple-double and stuff the stat sheet. With the Lakers at home, and the opportunity to advance to the next round, a 60-DKFP burger has been placed on the grill. Chef LeBron has donned the hat and is holding the spatula, ready to cook.

Other Options - Andrew Wiggins ($6,800), Draymond Green ($6,400)

Value

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors ($4,300) – The value options at the position are pretty gross, so Murray it is. Murray started 78 of 80 games during the regular season, so he’s been an integral part of the rotation from Day One. In this series, though, he only played 16 minutes in the first two games, but the playing time has steadily increased, going from 22 in Game 3 to 33 and 35 minutes in the last two contests. He is a low-usage player who is scoring dependent, so the range of outcomes is wide, but he did put up 18.5 and 35.75 DKFP in the last two games. There’s risk for sure, especially in the playing time department, but he has been playing well and looks to have garnered the trust of the coaching staff.

Other Options - Gary Payton II ($3,700)

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($10,200) – There have been three games this series in which Davis has had a usage rate in the 20% range. He shot 4-of-13 in one and 4-of-14 in another. Not surprisingly, he scored 40.25 and 38.25 DKFP in those contests. In the first game of the series, he had a 24.3% usage rate and put up 61.5 DKFP, but he shot 10-of-17 and blocked seven shots while racking up three steals. Can’t rely on crazy efficiency and robust defensive stats like that, even though Davis does contribute in those categories on a nightly basis. When the Lakers are at their best is when Davis is aggressive on offense, on the glass and on the defensive end. The usage rate in those two other games was over 30% and he put up 63.75 and 65.75 DKFP. I’d expect that kind of game tonight at home, in an elimination game.

Other Options - Draymond Green ($6,400)

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings ($5,900) – It’s only fitting that I started this piece with Fox and Wile E. Coyote, and now end it with Looney. The universe is amazing. Anyways, Looney is a low-usage player who won’t score many points. He hasn’t exceeded eight points in any of the last 10 games. Where he makes his hay is on the glass. He’s grabbed 22, 14 and 20 rebounds in the last three games. But what has elevated his fantasy game has been the assists. He’s dished out seven, six and nine. As a result, he’s gone for 43.5, 37.5 and 43.5 DKFP in the last three contests.

Other Options - Xavier Tillman ($5,600)

