Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for April 30

After the Cubs and Marlins start the day in the MLB Leadoff matchup, there are nine games on the MLB main slate on DraftKings Sunday afternoon. Since Coors Field and the Mexico City Series are later in the day, it's more of a standard set of games without one that leaps off as the best spot for offense based on location. There are several situations with bad weather, so keep a close eye out for updates as we approach first pitch.

PITCHER

Stud

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves at New York Mets ($10,900) – Strider has been one of the most dominant starters in the sport this season, and he should be able to continue his hot start if the weather cooperates in New York. He leads the MLB with a 14.7 K/9 strikeout rate and has allowed just six runs in five starts with 49 strikeouts in 30 innings.

In his most recent outing, Strider dominated the Marlins, holding them to two hits in eight shutout innings with 13 strikeouts, on his way to 46.8 DKFP. It was his third start of the season with over 30 DKFP, while he has over 19 DKFP in each outing. It the weather holds off, he’ll be a top option worth paying up for. You will want to have a pivot plan in place, though, just in case the game gets canceled. Drew Rasmussen ($10,600) is probably the simplest and easiest swap. He’s shown a high ceiling with three starts with over 25 DKFP, but has been knocked around in his other two starts, including his most recent outing.

Other Options – Drew Rasmussen ($10,600), Johan Oviedo ($8,200)

Value

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox ($6,000) – Allen was impressive in his MLB debut last Sunday, shutting down the Marlins for six innings with just one hit allowed and eight strikeouts. He earned his first MLB win along with 27.9 DKFP at the minimum salary. His salary climbed after that outing, to be sure, but he’s still affordable for this start against the Red Sox.

Again, you’ll have to check the weather before game time, but if the game looks like it can be played, Allen brings a high ceiling with his strikeout potential. His first start wasn’t just a result of facing a weak lineup. He also had very good numbers in Triple-A, posting a 1.26 ERA and 12.56 K/9 rate in 14 1⁄ 3 innings over three starts.

Other Options – Chris Sale ($7,800), Kyle Bradish ($7,000)

INFIELD

Stud

Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners ($5,400) – On Saturday, Chapman extended his mini hitting streak to six games with a double and a pair of walks. Even before that game, he was off to a fast start, hitting .370 with five home runs and a .473 wOBA. He had done most of that damage against lefties, going an impressive 13-for-26 (.500) with two walks and a .586 wOBA in that split. He’ll take on a soft-tossing southpaw on Sunday as he faces Marco Gonzales ($8,000). In their past meetings, Chapman has beat up Gonzales, going 14-for-37 (.378) with six extra-base hits including one home run.

Stud

Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals ($4,500) – Polanco got a late start to the season due to a left knee inflammation, but he has been making up for lost time over the last week since being activated. In his eight games, he has gone 13-for-35 (.371), while hitting safely in each contest and posting a .439 wOBA to average 10.9 DKFP per contest. He gets a good matchup at home on Sunday afternoon against Brady Singer ($7,400), who has a 6.67 ERA in five starts, allowing 20 runs and five home runs. Polanco has taken him yard twice in their past meetings, while going 7-for-21 (.333).

Other Options – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,800), Wander Franco ($5,300), Jorge Mateo ($4,500)

Value

Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners ($3,300) – Merrifield has hammered lefties throughout his career, and he comes at a very affordable rate for this matchup with Gonzales, who he is 6-for-18 against with a home run. This season, Merrifield is hitting .324 with four stolen bases and a .355 wOBA. He’s been especially good at home, where he’s hitting .357 with a .390 wOBA and three of those stolen bases in eight games. He doesn’t have the power upside he did in his prime, but at only $3.3k, he’s a nice way to fill 2B or can slide into the OF if you want Polanco or another 2B option.

Value

Ezequiel Duran, Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees ($2,500) – Duran played 58 games with the Rangers last season but is still just 23 years old and growing into his everyday role. He hit .236 last season, but he’s up to .310 this year after going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI on Saturday. His fifth-inning blast was his second of the season and accounted for all the runs in Texas’s 2-0 victory. He has a .354 wOBA on the season and has added a pair of stolen bases. Both of his homers have come against righties, but he has gone 5-for-16 (.313) against lefties and should be in a good matchup against Nestor Cortes ($10,100) as a sub-$3K value play Sunday. Like Merrifield, Duran can slide into your OF spot if he fits better there than at his primary position, which for Duran is SS.

Other Options – Kiké Hernández ($3,700), Luke Raley ($3,100)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox ($5,900) – Arozarena has been mashing all season and is hitting .333 with a .422 wOBA after hitting his sixth and seventh home runs of the season in Saturday’s comeback victory over the White Sox. He has multiple hits in seven of his past 12 games along with four homers, a stolen base and 11 RBI during that span. He’s hitting in the middle of one of the most productive lineups in baseball and has consistently put up huge fantasy numbers so far this year.

Stud

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals ($5,000) – Reynolds helped the Pirates sweep a doubleheader on Saturday to continue their surprising start. Pittsburgh is 20-8 this season and has won 11 of its past 12 games. Reynolds has been the key to the offense, hitting .313 with five homers, five stolen bases and a .381 wOBA. He had 25 DKFP in the nightcap Saturday night, which the Buccos ran away with, 16-1. He has at least seven DKFP in each of his past five games and has averaged 10.3 DKFP per game this season. He can put up points with both power and speed, and he has reached base safely via hit or walk in 12 of his past 13 contests.

Other Options – Byron Buxton ($5,400), George Springer ($4,800), Jarred Kelenic ($4,200)

Value

Jack Suwinski, Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals ($3,400) – Suwinski has also been a key contributor to the Pirates’ surge, and he hit his sixth homer of the season in Saturday’s second win. He’s now hitting a solid .297 on the season with an impressive .444 wOBA through 20 games. He also has five stolen bases on top of that power production, helping him average 10.4 DKFP per contest. He’s a great deal under $3.5K and makes sense for as long as he stays hot and doesn’t run into a left-handed pitcher. He may play his way into an everyday role if he stays so hot.

Value

Robbie Grossman, Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees ($2,700) – Grossman has been hitting second int he Rangers’ order lately against lefties like Cortes, and the well-traveled switch-hitter has settled into a nice groove in that premium lineup spot. He’s hitting .260 against southpaws with a .337 wOBA on the season and he extended his hitting streak to 10 games by going 1-for-3 and scoring on Duran’s homer on Saturday. Over the 10 games in his hitting streak, Grossman has hit .371 (13-for-35) with two doubles and two home runs. Especially if he bats right in front of the Rangers power hitters, Grossman can be a very solid play for under $3K.

Other Options – Max Kepler ($3,600), Edwards Olivares ($3,100), Miguel Andujar ($2,300)

