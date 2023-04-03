DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: The Masters Predictions, Preview

Iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, will host the 87th edition of The Masters Tournament this week. The course is a 7,545-yard par 72, featuring Bentgrass greens and unlike the three other majors, there’s an extremely rigid qualification process to make this tournament, so we will have a field of 88 golfers this week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $4M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Rory McIlroy ($10,600)

It feels like it’s McIlroy’s time to finally capture that elusive green jacket. He’s not won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship, but it’s always felt like a matter of time before he won at Augusta National. His history here is the best in the field by a pretty decent margin, having finished T8 or better in six of his past 10 starts, with an additional T10 as well.

McIlroy finished in third at the WGC-Dell Match Play in his last start, which was on the heels of a runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational three weeks prior. He ranks second in this field in both SG: Ball-Striking and SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 24 rounds, trailing Scottie Scheffler in that timeframe.

At $10,600 you get to save a bit of money compared to both Jon Rahm ($10,800) and Scottie Scheffler ($11,100) while locking in a guy with arguably the best floor/ceiling combination in the field this week. If McIlroy does win this week, he would complete the career grand slam (win all four majors), which is an honor held by only five other players in the history of the sport.

McIlroy has been at the peak of his powers for a while now, and you can bet he’s had this event circled on his calendar. Everything is setting up great for him and he’s arguably the best play on the slate this week, regardless of price.

Jason Day ($8,700)

The Day resurgence this season has been a thing of beauty. After battling vertigo and back issues for the better part of the past five years, he looks to be close to the player he was in 2016 when he was the No. 1 player in the world. He’s made 10 of his past 11 cuts and already has five top-10 finishes on the season.

He’s getting it done just like he used to, with his world-class short game and strong off-the-tee play. The Aussie ranks No. 1 in SG: Putting, No. 3 in SG: Around-the-Green and No. 4 in SG: Total over his past 24 rounds and is shaping up as a real contender at a course he’s no stranger to.

Day did not play the Masters last year, and missed the cut in his two prior trips, but before that had posted three top-10 finishes and a pair of top-20 finishes over his previous seven starts. At just $8,700, he’s a bit underpriced for the way he’s been playing and is a great mid-range option this week.

Corey Conners ($7,600)

We are going to run it right back with Conners after his win at the Valero Texas Open last week. The Canadian put on a ball-striking masterclass at TPC San Antonio, gaining 9.5 strokes on approach and 3.9 off-the-tee. That’s always been the recipe for success for him, and it’s good to see him so dialed in one week before Augusta.

Conners has already had a ton of success at The Masters in his career, having finished inside the top 10 in each of the past three years. He joins Cameron Smith ($9,800) as the only other player in the field to accomplish that feat.

Even before last week’s win, Conners was going to be a borderline lock at this $7,600 price tag, but now he’s by far the best points per-dollar play on the entire slate and should end up the highest-owned player in the field.

Conners is a no-brainer play in cash games, but for tournaments if you end up eating the chalk just try and get contrarian at a couple of other spots to avoid having too much cumulative ownership on your roster.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $4M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.