Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for The Masters

The time has finally come for us to travel to Augusta National Golf Club (par 72, 7,545 yards, Bentgrass greens) for our first major championship of the season, the Masters. Since this event’s inception in 1934, Augusta National has been the only course to a host a Masters tournament. At the world-famous par 72 last season, Scottie Scheffler secured the first major title of his career with a winning score of 10-under-par, three shots ahead of runner-up Rory McIlroy.

To come out on top at the beautiful work of art that is Augusta National, you need to be brilliant with your irons and play mistake-free golf. Each of the last four Masters champions finished the event top-seven in greens found, with two of these players leading their fields in the stat. Furthermore, for three years in a row, we have seen the golfer who dawns the green jacket at Augusta National finish the tournament top-five in bogeys avoidance.

The fairways at this par 72 are much easier to find compared to the average PGA TOUR course, and even if you do stray off the short grass, the rough isn’t overly penalizing. This gives bombers an advantage at Augusta National, especially this year, with the course expected to be damp. The Augusta area has seen a ton of rain over the last few weeks and the forecast as of Monday is projecting a high chance of rain for the final three days of the tournament this week. That being said, if a shorter player is standing out to you, don’t hesitate to roster that golfer this week, as we have seen both bombers and course mangers prevail at Augusta National in the past.

This illustrious venue is a challenging test of golf and taking advantage of the birdie opportunities on the four par fives at Augusta National is essential if you want to contend for a green jacket. Of the last five Masters winners, four ranked top-six par five efficiency during their victories. Also, five of the 10 par fours at Augusta National land between 450-500 yards, certainly making this the range to focus on, with two of the past three Masters champions finishing the event top-five in efficiency on these holes.

This year’s Masters field consists of 88 players, including 49 of the top-50 ranked golfers in the world and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, who is making his second start of the year after finishing T45 at the Genesis Invitational in February. This Masters also presents a condensed cut, with only the top-50 and ties advancing through to the weekend following the first 36 holes, which was a new rule implemented in 2020. For this major championship, DraftKings is going the extra mile and is offering not one, but two GPPs that both pay out $1 Million to first place.

This world class field is filled with enticing value plays and below, I break down four of my favorite DraftKings targets for the Masters, that are all priced under $7.5K.

Si Woo Kim ($7,400) – Kim has been very consistent this season, missing only one cut in 13 starts. The 27-year-old most impressively won the Sony Open in January, which is just one of his seven top-25 finishes for the season. The South Korean ranks top-30 in both SG: Approach and bogey avoidance this year and has made five consecutive cuts at Augusta National, including three top-25 finishes.

Kim is vastly underpriced for his current form and is an awesome option for all formats at this low price tag.

Patrick Reed ($7,300) – Reed is a very sneaky play this week. As a member of the LIV Golf league and as one of the least popular players in all of golf, the 32-year-old is naturally going to be very low owned this week. While unlikable, Reed’s resume at Augusta National is undeniable and this is the lowest he has ever been priced on DraftKings for a Masters tournament. For his career, Reed has made 7-of-9 cuts at Augusta National with four top-25 finishes, most notably with a win 2018. In addition to the terrific course history, the Augusta State University alum has had a promising season so far on the Liv Tour, carding a top-20 finish in two of his first three starts of the year.

Lastly, Reed is a standout value when we compare DFS pricing to outright odds. His +6000 odds to win the Masters on the DraftKings Sportsbook are the best odds of all gofers priced under $7.5K on DraftKings this week. To put this in perspective, these are the same odds as Shane Lowry, who is notably $600 more for DFS purposes.

Keith Mitchell ($7,100) – Mitchell has had an impressive season thus far, making 11-of-13 cuts and carding six top-25 finishes. Not only has the bomber remained one of the best off-the-tee players in the world, leading the PGA TOUR in total driving this season, Mitchell’s irons have been excellent as of late, with him gaining strokes on approach in seven of his past 10 starts. Furthermore, Mitchell ranks 33rd in par five efficiency for the season, making him a tremendous fit for Augusta National.

The Georgia product finished T43 in his Masters debut in 2019 and should outdo himself with higher finish this week, as a much more polished player in his second attempt at the major. Mitchell ranks 15 spots higher in the world golf ranking this time around and has produced three top-30 finishes in his last five starts at par 72s that feature bentgrass greens.

Danny Willett ($6,600) – Willett has flashed outstanding upside at Augusta National. The Englishman took home the green jacket in 2016 and has recorded a top-25 finish at two of the last three editions of the Masters. Willett now returns to Augusta this week playing some of his best golf since his victory at the par 72 seven years ago. Excluding his first-round withdrawals at the Houston Open and RSM Classic, Willett has only missed one cut in nine starts this season and has supplied five top-30 finishes.

The 35-year-old ranks 14th in bogey avoidance for the season and has gained strokes with his irons at four consecutive tournaments entering this week. Willett brings top-25 upside in this form and is a steal at this sub $7K salary.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Hunta512) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.