Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 30

Sunday’s NBA DFS slate combines matchups from round one and round two. The No. 8 seed Miami Heat travel to Madison Square Garden fresh off their upset of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks are ready and will be waiting for the 1 p.m. ET start after easily disposing of the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the west coast, the Warriors and the Kings finish their series in Sacramento at 3 p.m. ET.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat, $7,900 — Julius Randle is not 100%. This is Brunson’s team, and that was not a problem in round one vs. the Cavaliers. The Heat won’t be an easy matchup but the Cavs were no pushovers either. Brunson played over 40 minutes in the final two games of Knicks’ series with the Cavs. His usage rate was 28% in both games. For fantasy, most eyes will be on the Warriors and Kings. The Knicks vs. Heat will be a grind, while the west coast matchup will be a sprint. Brunson does not project as well in fantasy due to the game environment, but he’s cheaper and will be lower owned than the other expensive guards on this slate.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, $9,600 — The Warriors struggle on the road, but this is a game seven. It’s unthinkable to fade Steph Curry in a do-or-die game. It’s not just an important game, but it’s an up-tempo game. Game one on the east coast will be a great game. Game seven out west will also be great, but it will be much faster. Curry has been solid during this series, but he has yet to catch fire. Based on the minutes and workload he’ll carry in game seven, Curry should easily return value regardless of whether he gets hot or not.

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, $9,200 — The Kings could have easily ended the reigning champions’ season if Domantas Sabonis ($8,600) showed up for this series. He did not. The Warriors have shut him down. They have not shut down Fox. He’s scoring, rebounding and assisting in every game. His fantasy low in this series is 50.75 DKFP and his high is 59.25 DKFP. He has not had a massive game, but it’s worth repeating that ceiling games are rare in the playoffs. They occasionally pop up in round one when the matchups are lopsided. This is not an uneven affair. His ability to put up 50 DKFP every night against the Warriors is quite the achievement.

Value

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, $4,800 — This has been a miserable series for Huerter. It hurts to watch. It hurts to play him in DFS. Every slate, he’s the GPP pick that busts. In games two and three, he was fine but left a lot of points on the table because he couldn’t make his threes. In this series, he’s made 7-of-33 three-point attempts. If Huerter has one good game, then the Kings win and Huerter wins someone a $100K.

Forward

Studs

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat at New York Knicks, $9,700 — What needs to be said that has not already been said this week? Everyone knows Butler is a winner. He takes over games. In round one, he took his legendary status to another level. The Heat had a bad night in game two, so Butler rested. In every other game, Butler put the Heat on his back and single-handedly sent the Bucks home for the rest of the year. Just as the Bucks dreaded the first round matchup with the Heat, the Knicks are not looking forward to Jimmy Butler’s arrival at MSG on Sunday. Buckle up for another Butler beatdown.

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, $7,100 — A key piece of the Warriors’ 2022 playoff run was Andrew Wiggins. He missed a lot of games this season but returned just in time for the playoffs. His shooting has run cold in the last two games but he is still getting minutes and taking shots. In the first four games of the series, he scored 30.75, 30.25, 35.75 and 43.5 DKFP. Even when his shots aren’t following, his floor is still relatively high due to his peripheral stats — rebounds, steals and blocks (stocks).

Value

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors, $5,300 — The Kings are taking this series back to Sacramento because Malik Monk ($5,900) scored 28 points in game six. It’s doubtful that he replicates his 8-for-14 FG and 9-for-10 FT. He could, but the safer play is Murray. The rookie played 45 minutes in the 19-point win in game six. At this price, his minutes are hard to ignore.

Center

Studs

Julius Randle, New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat, $6,900 — Jalen Brunson was the king of New York in round one. Randle had a tough matchup with Cleveland’s big men. Round two won’t be much easier against the Heat. Nothing will be easy for anyone in any game moving forward. It’s the playoffs. The deeper we get, the tougher the matchups become. Step up or shut up. Randle’s ankle held him back in round one, but he has not played since Wednesday and only played 16 minutes in that game. He should be good to go in game one and the Knicks need to slow surging Heat.

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, $6,500 — Draymond Green ($6,800) got suspended for game three and everyone thought the series was over. Looney stepped in and played 31 minutes and grabbed 20 rebounds. When Green returned, Looney did not change his approach. He became more active. He grabbed 14, 22 and 13 rebounds in the subsequent games, and added eight, four and seven points. Looney has been an unsung hero in this series.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.