Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Masters DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo, Ben Rasa and Kenny Kim make their 2023 Masters DraftKings Millionaire Maker Picks, discussing lineup strategy, Injuries, LIV Players, Play or Fade and their favorite plays from each range.
2023 MASTERS — Best Bets | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections
2023 Masters: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Course History
- Strokes Gained: Off The Tee
- Strokes Gained: Short Game
- Driving Distance
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 Masters: DraftKings Notes
Field: 89 players
Cut: Top 50 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, April 6
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 Masters: Course
- Course: Augusta National
- Yardage: 7,510
- Par: 72
- Greens: Bentgrass
2023 Masters: Past Winners
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler -9
- 2021: Hideki Matsuyama -10
- 2020: Dustin Johnson -20
- 2019: Tiger Woods -13
- 2018: Patrick Reed -15
- 2017: Sergio Garcia -9
- 2016: Danny Willett -5
- 2015: Jordan Spieth -18
- 2014: Bubba Watson -8
- 2013: Adam Scott -9
- 2012: Bubba Watson -10
2023 Masters: DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Scottie Scheffler $11,100
High-End Value
Jordan Spieth $9,700
Justin Thomas $9,300
Second-Level Values
Dustin Johnson $8,800
Viktor Hovland $8,500
Mid-Level Values
Justin Rose $7,800
Min Woo Lee $7,600
Si Woo Kim $7,400
Abraham Ancer $7,400
Scrub Values
Ryan Fox $6,700
Cameron Champ $6,600
