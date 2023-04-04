Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Masters DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo, Ben Rasa and Kenny Kim make their 2023 Masters DraftKings Millionaire Maker Picks, discussing lineup strategy, Injuries, LIV Players, Play or Fade and their favorite plays from each range.

2023 MASTERS — Picks & Preview

2023 MASTERS — Best Bets | DraftKings Picks

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $4M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

2023 Masters: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Course History

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Strokes Gained: Short Game

Driving Distance

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Masters: DraftKings Notes

Field: 89 players

Cut: Top 50 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, April 6

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Masters: Course

Course: Augusta National

Yardage: 7,510

Par: 72

Greens: Bentgrass

2023 Masters: Past Winners

2022: Scottie Scheffler -9

2021: Hideki Matsuyama -10

2020: Dustin Johnson -20

2019: Tiger Woods -13

2018: Patrick Reed -15

2017: Sergio Garcia -9

2016: Danny Willett -5

2015: Jordan Spieth -18

2014: Bubba Watson -8

2013: Adam Scott -9

2012: Bubba Watson -10

2023 Masters: DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler $11,100

High-End Value

Jordan Spieth $9,700

Justin Thomas $9,300

Second-Level Values

Dustin Johnson $8,800

Viktor Hovland $8,500

Mid-Level Values

Justin Rose $7,800

Min Woo Lee $7,600

Si Woo Kim $7,400

Abraham Ancer $7,400

Scrub Values

Ryan Fox $6,700

Cameron Champ $6,600

