Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 4

It was a sad and lonely day on Monday, as the NBA went on vacation. I was so discombobulated that I paid no heed to the hockey mask-wearing Jason even though I’m supposed to be smart because I’m Asian. Why didn’t someone send me a message via a raven? Thank goodness it was just a one-day occasion. Now we get a full 13-game slate by the Association. I have a not-so-sneaky suspicion that we will get full participation. So it will be imperative to soak in all the relevant information and build lineups with solid foundations. May you not be the one who provides the donations and experiences humiliation. Instead, I hope that your lineups reach heights of extreme elevation, provide vast amounts of compensation and blow up your phone with nothing but flame notifications.

ATL, BOS, BKN, CHI, DET, LAL, MEM, MIL, NOP, SAC, TOR and WAS are playing the first game of a back-to-back. No teams played on Monday. Nikola Jokic ($11,600), LeBron James ($9,800), Trae Young ($8,600), Bam Adebayo ($7,500), Karl-Anthony Towns ($7,800), Jaylen Brown ($9,200) and Lauri Markkanen ($8,800) are the notable player on the injury report. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the OKC/GS game with the highest total at 242.5. The MIA/DET has the lowest total at 220,5. There are five double-digit spreads - MIL -13.5 over WAS, MIA -12.5 over DET, TOR -14.5 over CHA, MEM -17.5 over POR and PHO -19 over SAS. The tightest spreads are PHI -2 over BOS and MIN -1.5 over BKN.

Guard

Studs

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($8,300) – There is a huge treacherous river that separates the Fantasy Floodplains from Deposit Desert. There have been multiple ways of safely crossing this season, but one of the safer paths has been traversing across the Mikal Bridges. Over the last six games, he’s put up at least 40 DKFP in all with two over 50 DKFP. He’s playing 35 to 40 minutes a night and garnering a usage rate over 30%. On a slate with tons of potential blowouts and uncertain playing time scenarios, Bridges has one of the better floors on the slate with access to his ceiling. The game environment should be a good one as well because the spread is only 1.5 points.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($7,800) – The Lakers once thought highly of THT, as they gave him a robust contract extension and refused to include him in trade scenarios. The situation wasn’t right for everyone involved, though. THT was a young player who still needed some development. In addition, his skillset did not mesh well with how the Lakers were constructed, and they were in win-now mode. As a result, he was shipped off to Utah. THT was a part of the rotation, but not an integral member early on. Due to injuries and development over the season, THT received his opportunity and has flourished. Over the last four games, he’s gone for 39.5, 56.5, 46.5 and 49.5 DKFP. He’s been the defacto point guard and has garnered a usage rate of 28%, 44%, 38% and 36%.

Other Options - De’Aaron Fox ($7,700), Fred VanVleet ($8,200), Anthony Edwards ($8,100), Dejounte Murray ($7,600), Shaedon Sharpe ($8,000), Theo Maledon ($6,100)

Value

Coby White, Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks ($5,200) – Mr. White is the microwave off the bench for the Bulls and he’s been on quite the heater lately. Over the last seven games, he’s gone for at least 30 DKFP five times with a high of 42.5 DKFP. Normally just a hucker and a chucker, the encouraging thing about the recent streak has been the playmaking, as he’s averaged 6.1 assists. He’s been playing around 26 minutes per night and garnering a usage rate in the 20% range.

Other Options - Tre Jones ($5,600), Malaki Branham ($5,100), Johnny Davis ($4,200), Skylar Mays ($5,100)

Forward

Studs

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings ($9,300) – Ingram is the alpha for the Pelicans. Over the last 10 games, the usage rate has been at least 30% in nine of those contests and he’s put up at least 40 DKFP in all of them with a high of 65.75 DKFP. He has four games over 50 DKFP with two over 60 during that stretch. This game has a four-point spread and a total of 236. Over the last 15 games, the Kings have been playing at the 11th-fastest pace and been 18th in defensive rating.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers ($10,400) – Tatum has been one of the most consistent and reliable fantasy players this season. He’s missed only five games this season and failed to put up 40 DKFP 10 times. Want ceiling? Tatum has scored over 60 DKFP 21 times with four of those over 70 DKFP. In three games against Philadelphia this season, Tatum put up 45.75, 38 and 61 DKFP. This game has a two-point spread with a 227.5 total, so Tatum should see playing time in the mid to high 30 minutes.

Other Options - Pascal Siakam ($8,700), Trey Murphy III ($6,200), DeMar DeRozan ($8,200), Scottie Barnes ($7,300), Zach LaVine ($7,900), Franz Wagner ($6,400), Kyle Anderson ($7,100), Cameron Johnson ($6,500)

Value

Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls ($4,800) – Since being acquired by Atlanta, Bey has been a microwave off the bench. Over the last two games, though, he’s been in the starting lineup and received 30 and 38 minutes. He put up 32.25 and 30.5 DKFP. He isn’t the most efficient shooter, but he’s been getting the volume (14 and 13 shot attempts). He should get the start again and play around 30 minutes. This game has a 235 total and the spread is only three points.

Other Options - Keegan Murray ($5,100), Doug McDermott ($3,700), John Collins ($5,100), Eugene Omoruyi ($4,400)

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz ($10,900) – It’s winning time for the Lakers, and Davis has been instrumental in getting the Lakers to the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Over the last three games, he’s put up 56.75, 65.25 and 66.5 DKFP. The usage rate has been 28%, 36% and 36% and he’s contributed in all facets of the game: scoring, rebounding and racking up defensive stats. Walker Kessler is out tonight and Udoka Azubuike ($3,900) should get the start, so Davis should Dominate with a capital D.

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings ($7,400) – Valanciunas averages 1.23 DKFP per minute. The issue is always playing time, as teams go small or Willie Green chooses to go that route as well. When he gets the playing time, he usually feasts. He’s received at least 30 minutes of run 10 times this season and scored at least 40 DKFP in all but two of them with a high of 73 DKFP. With Domantas Sabonis ($10,100) as the matchup, the Kings likely won’t be going small, so Valanciunas should see 30 minutes or more again. These teams met a month ago and Valanciunas played 32 minutes and put up 42.5 DKFP.

Other Options - Joel Embiid ($11,100), Domantas Sabonis ($10,100), Nikola Vucevic ($7,900), Alperen Sengun ($6,900), Nic Claxton ($7,100), Jakob Poeltl ($6,500), Xavier Tillman ($6,000)

Value

Udoka Azubuike, Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($3,900) – Walker Kessler has been shut down for the remainder of the season, so Azubuike will likely start. There is uncertainty as to how many minutes he will play but he should get somewhere in the 20s with the hope that he gets closer to 30. Azubuike averages 0.99 DKFP per minute so he should pay off his salary if he gets close to 30 minutes of run.

Other Options - Drew Eubanks ($5,800), Mark Williams ($5,900), Onyeka Okongwu ($4,900), Goga Bitadze ($3,300)

