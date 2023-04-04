Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for April 4

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for today’s MLB slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Steve’s Picks:

Pitcher

Framber Valdez ($9,900)

Hitter

Bo Bichette ($4,900)

Value Play

Darick Hall ($2,600)

Garion’s Picks:

Pitcher

Julio Urías ($10,200)

Hitter

Nolan Arenado ($4,900)

Value Play

Daulton Varsho ($3,600)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.