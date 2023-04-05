Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for April 5

This is the final Wednesday of the NBA regular season and goodness is it a doozy. While there’s only eight games scheduled for this evening, thanks to a jam-packed Tuesday slate, 12 of the 16 teams taking the floor tonight are on the second night of a back-to-back — most with very little to play for. That’s a recipe for chaos.

Obviously, you’ll have to keep updated as the injury reports roll in more than ever before, but here’s a few value options to keep in mind when building lineups.

Think of Williams as almost a placeholder. This could easily read Blake Griffin ($4,400) or Sam Hauser ($3,900) or Payton Pritchard ($3,800; heel). It all just depends on how far the Celtics go in resting their players on the second night of a back-to-back. Technically speaking, Boston still has a slim chance at the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but more likely than not, they’ll finish behind Milwaukee. So, with Jayson Tatum ($10,600; hip) and Marcus Smart ($6,100; neck) questionable on Wednesday with various ailments, it remains to be seen how deep into the bench we can dip. For his part, Williams has been cleared to suit up this evening and he should draw a start with Al Horford (back) ruled out. Williams has averaged 25.6 DKFP in his 18 prior starts in 2022-23. He’s also produced 30.1 DKFP the six times he’s exceeded 30 minutes of action. There’s some ceiling here.

There’s a world where you might roster as many as three Wizards players in a single lineup on Wednesday. There’s just so much potential value on this roster. Granted, the likes of Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) have not officially been ruled out for this contest against the Hawks, but the writing is on the wall. Washington is tanking. Heck, it’s even found a way to sit Monte Morris (ankle) and Deni Avdija (elbow) recently — you can’t take any chances, right? With all five of those rotation pieces missing on Tuesday, the Wizards turned to Goodwin and Johnny Davis ($4,800) to shoulder the offensive load. While Davis set a new career-high with 20 points, Goodwin dished out nine assists in 28.1 minutes with a noteworthy 27.6% usage rate. The duo possess the safest floor of any of the Washington assets on this slate, yet I’d also keep an eye on Jay Huff ($3,200) and Xavier Cooks ($3,000). Both are near or at the minimum and each logged over 26.0 minutes in the loss to the Bucks.

As you might expect on a night like this, the Pistons’ injury report is a mess. The usual suspects are all out, but joining them on the bench will be Marvin Bagley III (concussion) and, likely, Isaiah Livers ($4,600; ankle), who is listed as doubtful. That would make Dwane Casey’s life even more difficult, as Livers has started 12 of Detroit’s past 13 contests. Heck, even with Livers active on Tuesday against the Heat, the Pistons basically stuck to just an eight-man rotation. This team is running out of warm bodies. My guess is that Omoruyi takes Livers’ spot in the starting five this evening. The forward has drawn three starts for Detroit already in 2022-23 and he’s been a key member of the rotation in recent weeks. In fact, since March 7, Omoruyi’s logged at least 24 minutes in nine of the Pistons’ 14 games. Omoruyi’s also managed double-digit points in each of his last four appearances, while he’s gone over 23.0 DKFP four times in his past six games. R.J. Hampton ($3,300) is another name to keep an eye on in this matchup.

